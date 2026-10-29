Kenya: Independent Fuel Dealers Threaten to Suspend Purchases Over Wholesale Prices

Nairobi — Independent petroleum dealers have threatened to suspend fuel purchases from oil marketing companies (OMCs), accusing them of selling petroleum products above the maximum wholesale prices set by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The Petroleum Outlets Association of Kenya (POAK) and the Kenya Independent Petroleum Dealers Association (KIPEDA) said the alleged overpricing had made it difficult for independent fuel stations to operate profitably.

In a joint statement dated October 27, the associations urged independent dealers across the country to stop buying fuel from suppliers charging above the gazetted wholesale price limits.

EPRA published the maximum retail and wholesale prices for the October-November pricing cycle on October 14. In Nairobi, the maximum wholesale price was set at Sh211.80 per litre for super petrol, Sh212.60 for diesel and Sh204.79 for kerosene.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The associations claimed oil marketing companies had ignored the price limits when the new prices took effect on October 15. They said they had raised the matter with EPRA and the Ministry of Energy but no enforcement action had been taken by October 27.

The dealers warned that buying fuel above the regulated wholesale prices was squeezing their margins, leaving some stations facing stock shortages while others risked operating at a loss or shutting down.

They also said the alleged non-compliance could undermine consumer protection by making it harder for independent retailers to sell fuel within the regulated price limits.

POAK and KIPEDA called on EPRA and the State Department for Petroleum to take action against companies found to be violating the pricing rules.

The associations said independent outlets account for a significant share of Kenya's fuel distribution network and warned that prolonged disruption could affect fuel availability.

They added that they remained open to talks with the government and the regulator to resolve the dispute.