CMA CGM Launches a New Dedicated Rail Service in Kenya, Strengthening Its Presence in East Africa

CMA CGM launches its first dedicated full block train service between the Port of Mombasa

CMA CGM launches its first dedicated full block train service between the Port of Mombasa and the Nairobi-Embakasi Inland Container Depot, strengthening connections between Kenya’s main maritime gateway and its inland markets.

With 54 wagons and a capacity of 108 containers (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), the service will initially operate one train per week, with potential to increase frequency and introduce a return service.

Developed in partnership with the Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Railways Corporation, the initiative strengthens CMA CGM’s logistics offering and long-term commitment to Kenya and East Africa.

CMA CGM, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, launched its first dedicated full block train service between the Port of Mombasa and the Nairobi-Embakasi Inland Container Depot (ICD) on 28 October. With 54 wagons and a capacity of 108 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the service strengthens the connection between Kenya’s main maritime gateway and its inland logistics network.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mohamed Daghar, Principal Secretary for Transport at Kenya’s Ministry of Roads and Transport; H.E. Wadid Benaabou, Ambassador of France to Kenya; Capt. William K. Ruto, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA); Philip J. Mainga, Managing Director of Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC); Naveen Prabhu, Deputy Regional Director for East Africa at CMA CGM; and Benjamin Coston, Managing Director of CMA CGM’s East Africa Cluster.

Naveen Prabhu, Deputy Regional Director for East Africa at CMA CGM, said: “Today’s launch is an important milestone for CMA CGM in Kenya. Our ambition is to strengthen connectivity between the sea, the port and inland economies. This project is also about partnership: with the Government of Kenya, the Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Railways and our customers. It reflects our long-term commitment to Kenya and our ambition to contribute to the country’s growth by connecting people, businesses and opportunities.”

A rail connection between Mombasa and Nairobi

The service will initially carry containerized imports from Mombasa to Nairobi-Embakasi, with one dedicated train operating each week. This phase will help CMA CGM assess customer demand and determine opportunities to increase frequency and introduce a return service to Mombasa.

By integrating rail freight with its maritime services, CMA CGM is expanding its transport solutions for customers moving goods between international markets and Kenya’s inland economic centers. The service has been developed in cooperation with KPA and KRC.

Investing in local expertise and communities

CMA CGM’s presence in Kenya extends beyond transport infrastructure. The Group is developing inland solutions that complement its maritime services, including the Kilima service, while supporting the development of local skills through its renewed partnership with Bandari Maritime Academy. The partnership helps train the next generation of Kenyan maritime and logistics professionals.

Mohamed Daghar, Principal Secretary for Transport in Kenya’s Ministry of Roads and Transport, said:

“Developing efficient connections between the Port of Mombasa and inland economic centres is essential to strengthening Kenya’s logistics chain. Partnerships between maritime and rail transport stakeholders help connect infrastructure, businesses and markets. This initiative demonstrates the importance of cooperation between public and private stakeholders in supporting trade and the country’s economic development.”

On the occasion of the inauguration, Kenyan authorities and the French Ambassador also visited the CMA CGM PALMYRE, a vessel powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), highlighting the Group’s work to reduce the environmental footprint of maritime transport.

Supporting local development through the CMA CGM Foundation

CMA CGM also supports local development through the CMA CGM Foundation. Since 2023, the Foundation has supported the Kenyan Red Cross NGO in developing the I.O.Me001 Innovation Centre in Mombasa, donating 11 converted shipping containers for a centre focused on entrepreneurship and coding. The centre brought together 15 institutions and more than 1,200 students in 2025. In partnership with the French Embassy in Kenya, the Foundation is providing seven additional containers to expand its capacity.

The CMA CGM Foundation is also supporting the renovation of the University of Nairobi’s football pitch, alongside the University and the French Development Agency (AFD). The project aims to address climate-related challenges and benefit nearly 50,000 students.

About the CMA CGM Group

The CMA CGM Group is a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, true to its corporate Purpose: We imagine better ways to serve a world in motion. Present in 184 countries, it employs 170,000 people, including nearly 6,000 in Marseille, where its head office is located.

As the world’s third-largest shipping company, CMA CGM serves more than 420 ports across five continents with a fleet of over 700 vessels. In 2025, CMA CGM carried more than 24 million twenty-foot equivalent containers (TEUs). Its subsidiary, CEVA Logistics, one of the top five global players, operates 1,000 warehouses and handled 15 million shipments in 2025. The Group’s air division operates a fleet of cargo aircraft under the CMA CGM AIR CARGO and Air Belgium brands.

CMA Media, the third-largest private media group in France, brings together RMC-BFM and several national and regional press titles (La Tribune Dimanche, La Tribune, La Provence, and Corse Matin) as well as the social media platform Brut.

Committed to the energy transition, the CMA CGM Group aims for Net Zero Carbon by 2050.

The CMA CGM Foundation provides humanitarian aid in crisis situations and supports education and equal opportunities worldwide. To date, the Foundation has transported 120,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to 106 countries and supported over 630 projects in France, Lebanon, and around the world.

Find out more about the CMA CGM Group at: www.cmacgm-group.com