Mozambique: Over 300 Cases of Stroke Recorded in Nampula

Maputo — The Central Hospital of Nampula, in the northern region of Mozambique, has recorded 378 stroke cases between January and September this year, an increase of approximately 30 percent compared with the same period in 2025, when 291 cases were registered.

According to neurologist Frederico Sebastião, who disclosed the figures on Thursday, during the World Stroke Day which is marked on 29 October, the hospital recorded 87 more cases between January and September 2026 than the same period in 2025.

A stroke occurs when blood flow to part of the brain is interrupted, potentially causing sudden neurological problems, permanent disability or death.

Sebastião explained stroke had risen from the fifth to the second leading cause of hospital admissions in the hospital's Department of Medicine. It is also the hospital's third leading cause of death, with malaria among the conditions causing more deaths.

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Despite the increase in cases, the number of deaths fell. The hospital recorded 39 stroke-related deaths in the first nine months of this year, compared with 48 in the corresponding period of 2025.

The neurologist attributed the reduction to improvements in diagnosis and the earlier initiation of treatment. However, he warned that some patients still arrive at the hospital too late, reducing their chances of receiving timely care.

Sebastião, cited by the independent newsheet "Integrity", highlighted three warning signs of a stroke: a drooping mouth or face, weakness in an arm or leg, and difficulty speaking or understanding speech.

He urged the public to seek immediate medical attention if any of these symptoms appear, stressing the importance of acting quickly.

To reduce the risk of stroke, the specialist advised people to control their blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol levels and weight, avoid smoking and the use of drugs or stimulants without a medical prescription, and adopt healthy lifestyles.

World Stroke Day is observed annually on 29 October to raise awareness of stroke prevention, the recognition of warning signs and the importance of prompt treatment.