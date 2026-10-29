Rwanda: Behind the Business Dream - New Book Unpacks the Realities of Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is often portrayed as a path to financial freedom, but behind every promising idea are uncertain sales, limited resources, difficult decisions and the discipline to persevere when a product fails to attract customers.

These are the realities Christian Kitumaini explores in his 160-page book, Behind the Business Dream, which is scheduled for official launch next month. The book was discussed at a pre-launch event held on October 27 at Gihanga Institute of Contemporary Art.

Drawing on his experience as an entrepreneur, mentor, investor, television host and podcaster, as well as conversations with 100 founders in Rwanda and across Africa, Christian offers practical lessons on building businesses that survive and grow.

"Business is not easy," Christian says, emphasising the importance of hard work, perseverance and discipline.

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He argues that entrepreneurs motivated primarily by quick profits are more likely to abandon their ventures when sales decline or customers reject their products.

"For young entrepreneurs, those who are intentional about the impact, a legacy that they want to create, usually they move far on this journey than those who are starting, 'I need some quick money, I need to run away from not making money and start a business,"' he says.

By contrast, entrepreneurs who understand their purpose are better prepared to navigate setbacks especially in an environment which is unpredictable.

"Sales will be positive today, tomorrow we not make any sales, but I know there is a better day the next day," Christian says.

Start with the customer in mind, not the idea

A central lesson in the book is that a promising idea does not automatically translate into a viable business.

In a chapter titled Why Most Startups Don't Make It to Day 1,000, Christian examines why businesses struggle to survive their early years, including when founders develop products or services that do not meet customers' actual needs.

"Business exists, first and foremost, to solve the needs for the customers," the book observes.

"The market ultimately decides what it wants," it adds.

Entrepreneurs, therefore, need to identify a real problem, understand who experiences it and test whether potential customers are willing to pay for the proposed solution before investing heavily.

The book also explores how to identify a business niche, attract customers, enter new markets and make selling central to business survival.

"This book is not a magic blueprint that will help someone become a millionaire the next day," Christian says.

Instead, it provides processes, tools, guidance and checklists to help entrepreneurs navigate different stages of business development.

Lessons from African entrepreneurs

The book draws on Christian's experience interviewing more than 100 entrepreneurs in Rwanda and across Africa through his podcast "The School of Business Makers" and television programmes called "The 60x Business Show" on KC2 and Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA).

"One common thing that I've seen is passion and people who are not really giving up," he says.

Among the entrepreneurs whose experiences inform the book are founders associated with House of Tayo, Soho, Bag Innovation, Flove and Imagine We.

Christian cites fashion entrepreneur Matthew Rugamba, whose journey included making bow ties in the United Kingdom before returning to establish a fashion business in Rwanda.

"At the beginning, people don't understand the concept," Christian says, describing the challenge of introducing an unfamiliar product.

For him, such experiences demonstrate the importance of learning, adapting and improving products rather than interpreting initial resistance as a reason to give up.

'No one will share our narrative if we don't start'

Beyond individual business lessons, Christian wants African entrepreneurs to document their experiences and learn from one another.

He says entrepreneurs can become isolated when they keep their challenges and lessons to themselves, limiting opportunities for collaboration and shared learning, hence they need to share narratives about this journey.

"If we don't come together as entrepreneurs, inspire each other, support each other, motivate each other, and share access information, we end up being in our own bubble, in our reality," he says.

"We become stronger when we share different experiences and avail some of the information among ourselves, because that's how we can be able to navigate and grow," he adds.

For Christian, documenting local business experiences is important because emerging entrepreneurs can learn from people who have faced similar market conditions and constraints.

"No one will share our narrative if we don't start," he writes in the book.

He argues that these stories should capture not only business achievements but also the lessons learned, sacrifices and setbacks behind them.

Eight years in the making

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The book has been in the making since 2018 and was initially intended for publication in 2019. Christian says the delay allowed him to update its content with lessons from a business environment reshaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical instability, funding constraints and climate pressures.

The revised edition includes a chapter on lessons from running a business post pandemic, alongside additional stories and perspectives.

"I'm very happy about the delays because there are stories that are featured in the book that took time for them to inspire compared to if they were shared eight years ago," he says.

He compares the process to winemaking, arguing that time helped the book mature.

"To me, the delay was necessary because a book is like wine. It takes time to make it beautiful, solid," he says.

Ultimately, Christian hopes the book will help entrepreneurs move beyond short-term survival to build sustainable businesses, while giving investors, mentors and other stakeholders a better understanding of the challenges founders face.

Its message is that perseverance matters, but so do practical knowledge, customer understanding and the willingness to adapt.

As Christian puts it, "We need builders. We achieve mastery by building, learning, and adapting along the way."