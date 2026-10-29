Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27 Group Stage Draw Produces Exciting Encounters

The draw for the Group Stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27 was conducted in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, setting the stage for another exciting chapter in one of Africa's premier club competitions.

Group A brings together two of African Football's most recognisable names in Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Morocco's Raja Casablanca. They will face ASKO Kara of Togo and Primeiro Agosto of Angola in what promises to be a fiercely contested section.

Moroccan powerhouse Royal Armed Forces headline Group B, where they will meet Tanzanian side Azam FC, Libya's Al Ahly Tripoli and South African representatives Durban City.

There remains one place to be confirmed in Group C, where Algeria's CR Belouizdad, AS Douanes of Mauritania or Guinea's Hafia will join DR Congo's Maniema Union, Singida Black Stars of Tanzania and Zambia's Red Arrows.

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Group D features an intriguing North African contest between Algeria's USM Alger and Tunisia's CS Sfaxien, two clubs with a rich history in African interclub football. They are joined by Mozambique's Black Bulls and Real Bamako of Mali.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the Quarter-Finals in February 2027 as the race to be crowned champions gathers momentum.

The opening round of Group Stage fixtures will be played on the weekend of 27-29 November, with the final round scheduled for the end of January 2027.

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27 Group Stage Draw

GROUP A: Al Ahly (Egypt); Raja Casablanca (Morocco); ASKO Kara (Togo); Primeiro Agosto (Angola)

GROUP B: Royal Armed Forces (Morocco); Azam (Tanzania); Al Ahly Tripoli (Libya); Durban City (South Africa)

GROUP C: CR Belouizdad (Algeria) / AS Douanes (Mauritania) / Hafia (Guinea); Maniema Union (DR Congo); Singida Black Stars (Tanzania); Red Arrows (Zambia)

GROUP D: USM Alger (Algeria); CS Sfaxien (Tunisia); Black Bulls (Mozambique); Real Bamako (Mali)