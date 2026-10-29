Africa: Zamalek, MC Alger and Tunisian Rivals Collide As TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Group Stage Draw Delivers Blockbuster Clashes

· Zamalek drawn alongside MC Alger, Young Africans and Club Africain in competitive Group B

· Four-time champions Espérance face Angolan duo Petro Atlético and Wiliete SC in Group A

· Record USD 6 million prize awaits winners as Group Stage kicks off on 27 November

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The TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2026/27 Group Stage Draw has produced a series of heavyweight encounters, with five-time African champions Zamalek drawn alongside Algeria's MC Alger and Tunisian side Club Africain in one of the standout groups following Wednesday's draw in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw, conducted at the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) Headquarters, has also placed four-time winners Espérance in a challenging group featuring Angolan rivals Petro Atlético and Wiliete SC, the surprise conquerors of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 16 qualified clubs have been divided into four groups of four, setting the stage for a fiercely contested Group Stage that will kick off on the weekend of 27-29 November 2026, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

Group B promises some of the most compelling fixtures of the opening phase, bringing together Zamalek, MC Alger, Tanzania's Young Africans and Tunisia's Club Africain.

The meeting between Zamalek and MC Alger will pit two former African champions against each other, with the Egyptian giants seeking a sixth continental crown while their Algerian opponents aim to recapture the title they last won in 1976.

Group A features four-time champions Espérance Sportive de Tunis alongside Angola's Petro Atlético and Wiliete SC, as well as Mauritania's FC Nouadhibou.

The presence of two Angolan clubs adds further intrigue, particularly following Wiliete's remarkable elimination of title-holders Mamelodi Sundowns in the Second Preliminary Round.

Group C presents another demanding assignment for the participating clubs, with Morocco's RS Berkane drawn alongside Tanzania's Simba SC, South Africa's Orlando Pirates and Cameroon's Colombe Sportive.

The contest between Simba and Orlando Pirates promises to be one of the group's most eagerly anticipated encounters, bringing together two clubs with passionate supporters and considerable experience of African interclub football.

Group D brings together Egypt's Pyramids FC, Sudan's Al Hilal Omdurman, Guinea's Horoya AC and Morocco's MAS de Fès.

Pyramids, continental champions in 2024/25, will face a difficult challenge against an Al Hilal side that has become a regular presence in the latter stages of African interclub football.

The Group Stage will be played over six matchdays, beginning on 27-29 November, with the second round following on 4-6 December 2026.

The remaining four matchdays will take place between December 2026 and January 2027, with the final round scheduled for 22-24 January 2027, when the eight quarter-finalists will be confirmed.

There will be significant financial rewards at stake, with the winners of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2026/27 set to receive a record USD 6 million in prize money, reflecting CAF's increased investment in African club football.

CAF has also strengthened financial support for participating clubs, providing USD 100,000 to clubs eliminated in the Preliminary Rounds to assist with travel and other logistical expenses.

The initiative forms part of CAF's continued efforts to improve the competitiveness, financial sustainability and commercial growth of its Interclub competitions.

With established champions, experienced continental contenders and ambitious newcomers drawn together, the Group Stage promises another exciting chapter in the race for Africa's most prestigious club football title.

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TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2026/27 - Group Stage Draw

GROUP A: Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Petro Atlético (Angola), FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania), Wiliete SC (Angola)

GROUP B: Zamalek SC (Egypt), Young Africans (Tanzania), MC Alger (Algeria), Club Africain (Tunisia)

GROUP C: RS Berkane (Morocco), Simba SC (Tanzania), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Colombe Sportive (Cameroon)

GROUP D: Pyramids FC (Egypt), Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan), Horoya AC (Guinea), MAS de Fès (Morocco)

CAF INTERCLUB GROUP STAGE MATCH DAYS

· MD1: 27-29 November 2026

· MD2: 4-6 December 2026

· MD3: 18-20 December 2026

· MD4: 8-10 January 2027

· MD5: 15-17 January 2027

· MD6: 22-24 January 2027