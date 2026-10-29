South Africa: Disregard Fake Poll Claiming South African Political Party ANC's Support Is At 43 Percent in City of Tshwane

Disregard fake poll claiming South African political party ANC's support is at 43% in City of Tshwane

IN SHORT: A pre-election poll posted to social media claims that South Africa's African National Congress has reached 43% support in the City of Tshwane. But this is false; the poll comes from an unverified organisation, and legitimate surveys put the party's support in Tshwane between 24% and 26%.

South Africa is set to hold local government elections on 4 November 2026, with voters electing representatives across 257 municipalities nationwide.

In this context, a graphic with over 40,000 views on X appears to show poll results, with the African National Congress (ANC) leading at 43% in the City of Tshwane.

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The City of Tshwane is the metropolitan municipality in the Gauteng province.

The graphic attributes the poll to an organisation called the "Independent Political Researchers Group (IPRG)".

The same poll has been shared elsewhere on X and Facebook in South Africa.

Some X users expressed criticism and scepticism over the poll, including a member of parliament, Mzwanele Manyi.

Africa Check has already debunked fake polls ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Is this another one? We checked.

Where legitimate surveys put the ANC

Several major pre-election polls have measured party support across metropolitan municipalities.

A poll by market research firm Ipsos puts ANC support in Tshwane at 22%, while MarkData puts it at 24.9%. Another by the Social Research Foundation put the party's support at 26%.

These results contradict the much higher figure of 43% in the circulating graphic.

Signs of a fake poll

There are a few red flags in the circulating graphic.

First, it lacks key information, such as the survey sample size and how the data was collected.

Second, we found no evidence that the "Independent Political Researchers Group" exists as an established, transparent research institution in South Africa.

More importantly, while slight deviations between different organisations polling the same city may be normal, it should raise suspicion that the poll circulating on social media gives almost double the percentage of other legitimate surveys.

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News24 has previously written about how easy it is to create election misinformation online, including fake polls made from scratch or by manipulating an existing graphic.

So if you're looking for pre-election poll results ahead of the 4 November elections, stick to reputable media houses and research organisations that provide reliable data and explain their methodology.

Debunking fake polls

Here's what you can look out for:

Missing details: Legitimate polls need to include basic information like sample sizes, demographics, margins of error, and data-gathering methods. If these are absent, be cautious.

Legitimate polls need to include basic information like sample sizes, demographics, margins of error, and data-gathering methods. If these are absent, be cautious. Unknown organisations: Be wary of polls from organisations with no track record; stick to legitimate organisations with established accreditation.

Be wary of polls from organisations with no track record; stick to legitimate organisations with established accreditation. Massive differences: If a poll is reporting on a number that is considerably more or less than other legitimate surveys for that area, it's a red flag for a fake.

If a poll is reporting on a number that is considerably more or less than other legitimate surveys for that area, it's a red flag for a fake. Fake broadcast images: Watch out for fake polls that use artificial intelligence tools or image editors to overlay fake polling graphs onto templates that look like major TV news broadcasts or official reports. Disinformers do this to make the poll seem legit.

For more fact-checks, explainers and analyses, visit Africa Check's hub on South Africa's 2026 local government elections.