South Africa: Before Joburg's New Mayor Cuts the Ribbon, Meet the People Who Cleared the Site

To whoever takes the council seats after 4 November, regardless of party: you inherit a city whose residents have been carrying the load you were elected to carry. You owe them more than a thank-you post.

Whoever wins on 4 November inherits a city already being rebuilt, street by street, by people who didn't wait for permission. The new council owes them far more than applause.

Someone said to me recently, as if letting me in on a secret: "It's suburban white women who are spearheading the neighbourhood initiatives across Johannesburg."

It's a demeaning comment. Not only does it erase people across Joburg, it ignorantly suggests that caring for this city is a lifestyle hobby that belongs to one postcode and one race. Anyone who has spent time beyond a narrow slice of this city knows that its most determined civic work often happens in places with the fewest resources and the least recognition.

Months ago I spent a day with the Alexandra Water Warriors on the Jukskei, a river most Joburgers know only from flood headlines. The Warriors see it as worth fighting for. They pull out plastic, tyres and things you don't want to name, and have built imaginative litter traps, because the river runs through their neighbourhood and nobody else was coming. Bricks and debris recovered from the water now stand as artworks shaped like water creatures, teaching residents what this river...