South Africa: Rich, Fruity Christmas Cake

Fruit, nuts, spices and strong liquor -- that's the recipe for the kind of traditional Christmas cake that is made two months in advance. This is the one we made a year ago, and now is the best time to get yours made. It's best to make a family occasion of it, creating memories along with a cake to look forward to.

Christmas fruit cakes, and fruity mince pie fillings, are like coriander leaves -- people love them or utterly detest them. Many people cannot stand marzipan either, which I find hard to understand. That almondy flavour is one of my favourite tastes, and I love the texture of it too.

There is no marzipan, as yet, on this cake. That will come in the days approaching 25 December. We plan to go all out with proper royal icing too, and my daughter Rebecca has claimed decorating rights.

If you now find yourself keen to make an early Christmas cake this year, this weekend would be a good time to do it.

Here's my detailed recipe, but I have endeavoured to keep it simple.Not the recipe itself -- that has all sorts of ingredients and steps -- but I've tried to make the directions clear and straightforward.

There are essentially five parts to its preparation:

Macerating the fruit overnight, in liquor;

Adding cherries, citrus peel and nuts to that;

Making a batter, including the wet ingredients being folded in;

Preparing the tin;

And baking it.

Pay special attention to the preparation of the springform cake tin: you need baking paper/parchment paper, not wax paper. Note that...