Rwanda: PM Nsengiyumva Urges African Countries to Remove Trade Barriers

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva has urged African countries to break down barriers that limit cross-border business and movement, saying stronger regional integration is essential to expanding opportunities for young people.

He was speaking at the Russia-Africa Youth Forum at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) on Thursday, October 29 on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit.

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The two-day summit brought together leaders and delegations from 48 African countries, including 22 heads of state.

"Young people from Russia, across Africa, and around the world will shape our economies, institutions, and societies for decades to come," the Prime Minister said.

Nsengiyumva said Rwanda was working to strengthen its links to regional and global markets and create more opportunities for young people to participate in the global economy.

"We believe that Africa's future depends on our ability to work together, break down barriers between our countries, and create opportunities for our people to thrive."

"A more integrated Africa, where young people can move, exchange ideas, build businesses, and contribute to shared prosperity, is essential to realising the continent's full potential," he added.

Nsengiyumva reflected on Rwanda's history, saying the country's recovery from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi demonstrated the influence young people can have on a nation's future, for better or worse.

"In 1994, during the Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed over one million lives in just 100 days, young people were manipulated and weaponised by a toxic regime to commit unimaginable atrocities.

"Yet, it was also young people who decided to fight back, resist, and bring an end to the tragedy," he said.

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Nsengiyumva said the country's recovery involved rebuilding a nation devastated by hatred and making deliberate choices to ensure the country was not defined by the Genocide.

"Corruption was met with absolute zero tolerance. Clear, progressive regulations on doing business were established to encourage domestic and global innovation."

He said a visa-free policy for citizens of every African country had been introduced to promote integration and create economic opportunities.

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He added that investments in infrastructure, digital transformation and skills development were also underway to create an environment where entrepreneurs and businesses could thrive.

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He also highlighted Rwanda's tourism attractions, including mountain gorillas, national parks and Kigali's conference facilities, saying the country's international profile was also about building trust, strengthening partnerships and contributing to global innovation and development.

He said an agreement with Formula 1 to host the African Grand Prix also provided an opportunity to showcase the country and Africa internationally while creating opportunities in technology, engineering, tourism, business and sport.

Nsengiyumva also spoke about Rwanda's role in United Nations peacekeeping missions, where young men and women serve to protect vulnerable communities in conflict-affected areas.

He pointed to constitutional provisions guaranteeing youth representation in Parliament and women's majority representation as examples of inclusion.

"We do not pretend to have found solutions for all the problems our youth face. National development is a continuous journey. What we are doing, however, is building a resilient system where the youth are fully empowered to contribute actively to finding those solutions," the Prime Minister added.

He told young people to use their skills and networks to build cross-border partnerships and businesses that improve lives.