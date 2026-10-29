Ghana: Four Persons Remanded Over Worawora Riot

Four persons have been remanded into police custody by the Dambai Circuit Court in connection with disturbances at Dwabrem, Worawora, in the Oti Region, which resulted in the burning of vehicle tyres and other acts of violence.

The accused persons, Kwame Aboagye Ahenkroa, 55, Prince Asante, 27, Daniel Wiafe, 20, and Kwabena Nsimbo, 22, are expected to reappear before the court on November 17, 2026.

They were remanded on October 27, 2026, following the disturbances on October 24, amid tensions surrounding the commencement of rites for the Akwantutenten Festival.

A statement issued by the Oti Regional Police Command said the violence reportedly stemmed from claims that a High Court injunction had been obtained to restrain the celebration.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Police personnel deployed to the scene extinguished the burning tyres and restored order.

In a related development, the Oti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has directed the disputing parties to seek redress through the appropriate courts and houses of chiefs.

The directive followed a meeting on October 26 between the council and representatives of the disputing families to address the tensions surrounding the chieftaincy dispute.

The council emphasised that the matter must be resolved through lawful means and directed that all persons arrested in connection with the disturbances be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Police Command has urged all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint and respect lawful processes to preserve peace and security in Worawora.