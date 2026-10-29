Tanzania: Jihan Dimack - a Decade of Perseverance Behind Historic Miss Grand International Victory

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA's historic achievement at the Miss Grand International pageant was the culmination of nearly a decade of perseverance, disappointment and personal growth for Jihan Dimack, who says her journey is proof that dreams remain valid despite repeated setbacks.

In an interview on Maelezo podcast, Jihan reflected on her modelling journey, which began in 2014 when she was just 17 years old, highlighting the challenges that shaped her career before she became the first Tanzanian and African to win the Miss Grand International crown in 2026.

She said her journey was not always smooth, with missed opportunities, disappointments and long periods of uncertainty testing her determination to succeed in the competitive world of beauty pageants.

Jihan began modelling at Swahili Fashion Week in 2014, despite having no prior experience in the industry. At her first audition, she had to borrow high heels from another contestant, which did not fit her properly.

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Despite the challenges, she was selected and went on to win the Best New Face of the Year award, marking the beginning of a career that would eventually take her to the international stage.

She credited her mother, who operated a salon in Mikocheni, for playing a significant role in encouraging her to pursue modelling at a time when pageantry was not widely viewed as a conventional career path.

Her mother supported her ambitions and helped her seek opportunities, providing the encouragement she needed to continue pursuing her dream.

However, Jihan's early success was followed by disappointments that nearly brought her pageantry journey to an end. After finishing as second runner-up in Miss Tanzania, she faced public debate over why she had not won the competition, an experience she said left her heartbroken and discouraged.

The disappointment pushed her to take a two-year break from pageantry as she tried to recover emotionally and reconsider her future in the industry.

Her challenges continued after she won Miss Universe Tanzania in 2016. She recalled attempting to enter Miss Grand Tanzania the following day, only to be turned away because she already held a pageant title.

She also spent years waiting for an opportunity to represent Tanzania internationally, but the anticipated appointment never materialised. In 2018, another opportunity through Miss Grand Tanzania fell through when the competition was unexpectedly cancelled.

Despite these setbacks, Jihan remained active in fashion modelling and used the time to improve her skills and prepare for future opportunities.

She said her experience taught her that natural talent alone is not enough to succeed in pageantry, explaining that contestants must deliberately develop skills in catwalk, public speaking, makeup, styling and personal presentation.

She also emphasised the importance of having a strong support system, noting that success requires the contribution of family members, mentors and other people who believe in an individual's potential.

According to Jihan, emotional preparation was equally important, as she learned to prepare herself for both victory and defeat instead of allowing disappointment to define her future.

Her breakthrough finally came in 2026 when she won Miss Grand Tanzania and proceeded to compete internationally, ultimately making history as the first Tanzanian and African to win the Miss Grand International title.

However, even the final stage of her journey came with its own difficulties.

Jihan said the short preparation period between winning Miss Grand Tanzania in August and travelling to Thailand in September left her with limited time to prepare her wardrobe for the international competition.

Upon arriving in Thailand, she realised that she did not have enough outfits for the various activities and appearances required during the pageant.

Her national director, Madame Nazik, and team member Anita Andrew had to move quickly to find solutions, visiting local Thai designers and arranging for outfits to be delivered to her room for fitting.

She also experienced difficulties adjusting to Thai cuisine, sometimes having to order specific meals when she missed familiar food from home.

Despite these logistical and personal challenges, the pressure of the competition itself proved particularly intense during the final announcement.

Drawing from her experience at Miss Universe in 2016, Jihan understood the level of competition involved in international pageantry. Nevertheless, she said she became extremely nervous during the announcement of the final two contestants.

Standing alongside Miss Ecuador while waiting for the result, she was so anxious that she struggled to concentrate. She recalled having to ask her fellow finalist to allow her to focus on the tense moment as they waited to learn who would win.

Her eventual victory, she said, reinforced her belief that perseverance, preparation and faith can help people overcome obstacles that initially appear impossible to overcome.

Jihan attributed her success to God's grace, stressing that young people should put God first, recognise their purpose and remain committed to their passions even when their journeys take longer than expected.

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Her central message to young people, particularly aspiring models and young women, is that their dreams are valid and that temporary setbacks should not be mistaken for the end of their ambitions.

Beyond the crown, Jihan said she intends to use her international platform to develop Tanzania's fashion and beauty industries by mentoring young women and helping them build practical skills that can support sustainable careers.

She plans to encourage aspiring models to pursue professional training in catwalk, styling, makeup and presentation, while demonstrating that the fashion and beauty sectors offer legitimate career opportunities that do not require compromising personal values or taking unethical shortcuts.

She also intends to use her global visibility to promote Tanzania's culture, people and tourism potential, while inspiring young women across Africa to believe in their abilities.

In line with the pageant's theme, Stop the War, Jihan said she would also advocate for peace, love, unity and equality during her reign, using her position to share positive messages and connect with communities around the world.

For Jihan, the historic victory represents more than a personal achievement. It is a reminder that a journey marked by disappointment and delayed opportunities can still lead to success when determination, continuous learning and faith remain central to the pursuit of a dream.