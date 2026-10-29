Tanzania: Fire Destroys 66 Electricity Poles in Njombe

Njombe — A TOTAL of 66 electricity poles have been destroyed by fire in Njombe Region, according to the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO).

The damage has been reported in Njombe and Makete districts, where fires have affected electricity infrastructure in several localities.

The incidents have raised concerns about the safety of power distribution networks and the potential costs of repairing and replacing the damaged infrastructure.

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In Njombe District, 39 electricity poles have been burnt across seven localities, with Mgala and Yakobi each recording 13 poles.

Utalingolo recorded four poles, while Utengule had three; Iboya, Image and Igoma each recorded two poles. Makete District accounts for the remaining 27 poles destroyed by the fires.

Ikonda recorded the highest number, with 16 poles, followed by Ilela with five; Ipelele and Lupila each recorded three poles.

TANESCO's latest figures issued yesterday put the combined number of destroyed poles in the two districts at 66, although the fire was still ongoing at the time of the update.

In a public notice, the utility warned that fires posed a threat to electricity infrastructure and could disrupt power supply while increasing the costs of repairing and replacing damaged installations.

TANESCO urged residents to exercise caution when burning vegetation for farming and clearing farmland, warning that uncontrolled fires could spread and destroy electricity poles and other installations.

The company also called on the public to report suspected deliberate burning, vandalism and damage to electricity infrastructure to the police or through TANESCO's customer service number, 180, to enable the relevant authorities to take appropriate action.

TANESCO emphasised that protecting electricity infrastructure was a shared responsibility and appealed to residents to help safeguard reliable and sustainable electricity services.

The cause of the fires and the extent of any resulting power interruptions had not been confirmed in the information provided by TANESCO.