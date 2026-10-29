Tanzania: Public Urged to Prioritise Regular Health Check-Ups

Dar es Salaam — SOCIETY has been urged to embrace preventive healthcare and regular medical check-ups as a strategy to reduce the financial burden of treating advanced illnesses and improve health outcomes.

Aga Khan Health Service, Tanzania (AKHS,T), Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sisawo Konteh, said early detection of diseases and timely medical intervention could help individuals avoid complications that often result in costly and prolonged treatment.

He made the call in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a health awareness engagement with members of the Diplomatic Spouses Association (DSA) at The Aga Khan Specialised Polyclinic, Masaki, where participants were sensitised on preventive healthcare, particularly women's and children's health.

Mr Konteh said access to quality healthcare should go hand in hand with increased public awareness of the importance of taking preventive measures rather than waiting until illnesses become severe.

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He reaffirmed AKHS,T's commitment to working with partners and communities to promote health awareness and improve access to quality, patient-centred healthcare services.

The engagement provided an opportunity for members of the association to interact with medical specialists, learn about available healthcare services and understand the importance of regular health assessments.

Medical Director and Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at The Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam, Prof. Muzdalifat Abeid, said preventive healthcare and health education were essential in helping individuals and families make informed decisions about their well-being.

She said regular check-ups, early detection and timely intervention were important in addressing potential health concerns before they develop into serious conditions.

The Chairperson of the Diplomatic Spouses Association, Ms Ratna Jatmiko, thanked AKHS,T for organising the engagement, saying discussions with medical specialists had deepened members' understanding of women's and children's health and the importance of seeking medical advice early.

The programme included a tour of the facility, presentations on women's and children's health and discussions on healthcare services offered through The Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam, and its Masaki specialised clinic.

A key highlight was the launch of Women's and Men's Wellness Packages, designed to make preventive healthcare more accessible and affordable.

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The packages will be available at The Aga Khan Specialised Polyclinic, Masaki, and The Aga Khan Polyclinic, Mbezi, offering routine health assessments and wellness services.