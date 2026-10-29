Tanzania: Research Targets Violence Against Women and Children

Arusha — EFFORTS to protect women and children from violence are receiving renewed attention as the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) conducts research in Arusha and Dar es Salaam regions to establish the extent of abuse and identify ways to strengthen prevention and response measures.

The study seeks to establish the prevalence, causes and forms of violence against women and children, identify perpetrators and assess the effects on victims.

Its findings are expected to help inform interventions and address challenges affecting the protection of vulnerable groups.

Speaking at the Arusha Regional Administrative Secretary's Office, the Commission's Acting Assistant Director for Research and Documentation, Paul Sulle, said the research was intended to strengthen human rights protection in the country.

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He said the findings would help the Commission gain a clearer understanding of the situation in the two regions and recommend appropriate measures to prevent and respond to violence.

The initiative comes as authorities continue to address cases of violence and improve access to support services for victims and survivors.

Arusha Regional Social Welfare Officer Denice Mgiye said the region recorded 3,400 cases of violence during the 2025/26 financial year, highlighting the need for continued interventions.

He said Mount Meru Regional Referral Hospital has a One-Stop Centre that provides free services to victims of genderbased violence, including assistance with preserving records and evidence.

The government has also begun plans to construct another centre in Karatu District to improve access to services for people from Karatu, Monduli and Ngorongoro districts.

The proposed facility is expected to bring support services closer to affected communities, making it easier for survivors to seek assistance.

Beyond the research, CHRAGG plans to establish human rights clubs in primary and secondary schools to help students understand their rights and responsibilities.

Mr Sulle said the clubs would provide students with opportunities to learn how to recognise human rights violations and report cases affecting them.

Such awareness initiatives are intended to help young people better understand their rights and the channels available to them when those rights are violated.

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Speaking on behalf of Arusha Regional Administrative Secretary Dr Toba Nguvila, the Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary for Education and Vocational Training, Vincent Kayombo, said the regional administration was ready to cooperate with the Commission in implementing the study.

He said the findings were expected to contribute to efforts to combat violence against women and children.

Arumeru District Commissioner Neema Lugangira also held discussions with a CHRAGG delegation on collaboration to address violence against women and children during the Commission's research activities in Arusha.

Through the study, school-based human rights clubs and improved access to support services, the Commission and its partners aim to strengthen awareness, inform responses to violence and uphold human rights and human dignity.