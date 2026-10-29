Tanzania: Kilimanjaro RC Urges More Residents to Join UHC Scheme

Kilimanjaro — KILIMANJARO Regional Commissioner, Nurdin Babu, has urged residents to enrol in the country's Universal Health Coverage (UHC) scheme in large numbers, saying it will help them afford medical treatment and reduce the financial burden of healthcare costs.

Mr Babu made the call recently during the regional launch of the second phase of the UHC scheme in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

He said good health was essential for individual, family and national development, enabling people to engage in productive activities, earn incomes, raise their families and contribute to their communities.

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"Health is the foundation for the development of individuals, families and the nation as a whole. People who are in good health have a greater capacity to engage in productive activities, earn income, raise their families and contribute to the development of their communities and the nation in general," he said.

He added that health challenges affected both individual plans and the government's broader development agenda, prompting the introduction of the UHC scheme to benefit all Tanzanians, regardless of their economic circumstances.

Mr Babu commended the Sixth-Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for establishing the scheme, which he said would help address one of the major challenges facing citizens.

"The UHC scheme will operate through subsidised, semicontributory and contributory models, aiming to eliminate or reduce upfront medical user fees. This will prevent households from falling into extreme poverty due to unexpected medical bills," he said.

According to the 2026 population and housing projections, Kilimanjaro Region has 2,061,256 people living in 494,428 households, averaging four people per household.

Mr Babu said the second phase of registration aimed to reach every citizen and household in the region, urging residents to enrol to ease the burden of medical expenses.

"The objective of this second phase of the Universal Health Insurance scheme registration is to reach all citizens and every household within Kilimanjaro Region. I call upon every citizen to join the scheme to obtain relief from medical costs," he said.

He noted that healthcare was a fundamental need for every citizen, although medical expenses could pose significant challenges to families, particularly when illnesses required long-term treatment or specialised care.

Mr Babu said the consequences of a family's inability to meet medical expenses extended beyond health, affecting household income, children's education, economic activities and overall family wellbeing.

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He said universal health insurance was an important step towards improving access to healthcare services while protecting citizens from the financial burden of medical treatment.

According to Mr Babu, the first phase of the scheme was launched in January this year, targeting low-income households and prioritising vulnerable groups, including older people, children, pregnant women and persons with disabilities.

He said the second phase provided an opportunity to increase the number of citizens benefiting from healthcare services through insurance coverage.

"The launch of the second phase of registration for Universal Health Insurance cards provides an opportunity to increase the number of citizens who will benefit from healthcare services through health insurance," he said.

Mr Babu added that the second phase would include public education on enrolment procedures, required contributions, services covered, participating healthcare facilities and procedures for using the insurance.

He stressed that successful implementation required the participation of citizens, health professionals, stakeholders and leaders at all levels.

"The success of this initiative requires the participation of every citizen, health professionals, stakeholders and leaders at all levels within our region. Let us join forces to raise awareness and educate the community about health insurance to facilitate registration," he said.

He urged residents and local leaders to work together to raise awareness and ensure that more households enrolled in the scheme.