Tanzania: Simba Announce January 2027 Election Timetable

Dar es Salaam — SIMBA have announced that its next leadership elections will take place on January 3rd next year, with the nomination process set to begin tomorrow.

Simba Electoral Committee vice-chairman Alpha Gervas outlined the timetable, which provides for candidates to collect nomination forms from tomorrow to November 6th and submit them between 7 and 11 November.

The committee will review and verify the forms from 12 to 14 November, before publishing the names of candidates who meet the eligibility requirements on November 15th.

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The period for receiving objections will run from 17 to 18 November, followed by the review and hearing of objections between 19 and 25 November. The final list of qualified candidates is scheduled to be announced on November 30th.

Campaigns will run from December 3rd to January 2nd, ahead of the election the following day. Electoral Committee chairman Anderson Msumba said the process was being conducted in accordance with Simba's constitution and applicable electoral regulations.

He cited Article 26 of the club's constitution, which provides for elections every four years, noting that the previous election was held in January 2023.

According to electoral committee member Richard Mwalibwa, seven leadership positions are to be filled, with five contested through elections and two filled by appointments made by the elected chairman.

Candidates for the chairmanship must hold a university degree, while applicants for the other contested positions may qualify with lower educational qualifications.

At least one of the five elected positions must be occupied by a woman. Candidates must also be aged between 25 and 65, be Simba members and have held membership for at least three years.

The announcement sets in motion the process to determine Simba SC's next leadership, culminating in the election on January 3rd.