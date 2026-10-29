Mozambique: Government to Transform Aca Into International Benchmark

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Benvinda Levi has announced that the government intends to transform civil aviation into an international benchmark by elevating the School of Aeronautics to the status of an Academy of Aeronautical Sciences (ACA).

Levi, speaking on Wednesday at a ceremony in which she swore into office Tuaha Mote as Director-General of the ACA, the transformation of civil aviation into an international benchmark is aimed at fostering a new institutional dynamic, particularly in the training of professionals for the sector.

"By establishing the ACA, the government's objective is to provide the country with a public institution of excellence, dedicated to the training and qualification of aeronautical professionals and those in related fields, thereby contributing to the development of the civil aviation sector", she said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the role of civil aviation in enhancing territorial connectivity, facilitating the movement of people and goods, attracting investment, and strengthening logistics chains.

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"The sustainable growth of the civil aviation sector depends, among other factors, on the availability of technically qualified professionals who are well-prepared and committed to the highest standards of safety, quality, and efficiency", she said.

Levi also said that ACA's training courses and programs must address the current and future needs of the sector, keeping pace with technological evolution, new operational safety requirements, and the transformations taking place within the aeronautical industry.

"The leadership must prioritize the development of human capital by qualifying instructors, improving teaching conditions, and providing appropriate equipment and pedagogical resources. These measures are essential to ensure the training of competent professionals who are well-prepared to meet the demands of the labor market", she said

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister also sworn into office Ana Cristina da Rocha as Deputy Director-General of School of Governance (Egov), and Catarina Chongo as Assistant to the Prime Minister Office.

She challenged the officials to strengthen the State's institutional capacity, improving the performance of public employees and officials, and fostering an administration that is increasingly professional, ethical, and efficient, focused on delivering better services to citizens.