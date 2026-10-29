Malawi: ADMARC Accused of Using Maize-Loss Fears to Deflect Scrutiny Over K3bn Tarpaulin Deal

29 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mwelu Phiri

The controversy over ADMARC's proposed K3 billion purchase of 100 tarpaulins has intensified, with critics accusing the state grain trader of invoking fears of maize losses to divert attention from questions over value for money.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has halted plans to award the contract, worth nearly K30 million per tarpaulin, while it investigates a suspected offence under the Corrupt Practices Act.

ADMARC chief executive Ben Botolo argues the tarpaulins are essential to protect maize and fertiliser stocks from infestation and to support fumigation efforts.

But opponents say warnings of potential grain losses do not address concerns about the cost of the procurement.

While Botolo maintains that competing bids were similarly high and that comparable products are expensive, critics argue ADMARC has yet to explain whether taxpayers are getting value for money.

The dispute has exposed broader concerns about transparency and financial stewardship within state-owned enterprises.

Questions remain over the tarpaulins' specifications, with procurement documents lacking sufficient detail to allow an independent assessment of whether the proposed price is justified.

As the ACB investigation continues, the debate has become as much about accountability as procurement, with critics insisting that food security concerns should not shield public spending decisions from scrutiny.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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