Rwanda: Build the Workforce Our Health System Needs

editorial

Rwanda has made major strides in expanding health infrastructure and improving access to care. But a hospital building, however modern, cannot treat patients on its own. It needs skilled professionals, and in some areas--particularly specialised care--those professionals remain in short supply.

The latest push to close healthcare staffing gaps is therefore welcome. Rwanda's 4x4 reform is an important commitment to train more health workers, while the expansion of residency and fellowship programmes offers a route to building specialist expertise at home.

The work must continue beyond the initial training drive. Capabilities need to be developed and refreshed throughout a medical career, with opportunities for specialists to gain experience, teach others and serve patients across the country.

Training more doctors is only one part of the challenge. Rwanda must also ensure that its public and private health facilities can attract and retain them. For a doctor weighing a clinical post against a better-paid role in an NGO or another organisation, the choice is shaped by income, working conditions, career progression and the chance to use their expertise. It is understandable that health professionals pursue those opportunities.

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Their work outside clinical care can also benefit the country. NGOs and other institutions need medical expertise to shape public health programmes, conduct research and improve services. Rwanda needs this contribution. But it cannot come at the cost of leaving health facilities without the personnel patients need.

The answer is to create arrangements that serve both purposes. Government, hospitals, training institutions and employers could explore secondments, part-time clinical service, joint appointments and contracts that allow medical professionals to contribute to non-clinical work while maintaining defined roles in health facilities.

Better pay and clear career paths in clinical practice must be part of that discussion, especially for specialists whose skills are in high demand.

Such arrangements require careful planning. Clinical commitments must be realistic, responsibilities clear and patients' access protected. But with cooperation between the health sector and employers outside it, Rwanda can make better use of scarce expertise without forcing an all-or-nothing choice between the two.

A growing health system requires more than buildings and equipment. It needs a workforce with the skills to meet changing needs and the conditions to keep those skills serving patients. Building that capacity continuously--and finding ways to retain medical professionals in clinical care while drawing on their expertise elsewhere--should be a national priority.