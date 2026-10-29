Africa: Perry Commits Future in Africa, Hints At Rwanda Return

Former Patriots guard Will Perry says he has unfinished business with African basketball and hopes to spend a few more seasons on the continent before pursuing opportunities elsewhere.

The American is set for another short stint with Moroccan powerhouse FUS Rabat, where he will feature ahead of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2027 qualifiers.

Perry, 32, has established himself as one of the standout performers in recent BAL editions, impressing with his scoring, playmaking and consistency while representing several teams across the continental competition.

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The guard previously held the BAL record for most points scored in a single game after recording 41 points, including a record nine three-pointers, as Ferroviário da Beira defeated SLAC 109-97. His mark was surpassed by RSSB Tigers guard Craig Randall II, who scored 54 points during the 2026 season.

Speaking to Times Sport, Perry said he intends to return to the BAL and hopes to play in Africa for a few more years, with another stint in Rwanda among his ambitions.

"I still hope to play a few more years in Africa, including one more time in Rwanda, before I move to the other side of the basketball world," said Perry, who is already considering a future career as a coach or player agent.

Perry previously played for Patriots, helping the team reach the 2024 Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) finals, where they eventually lost to APR.

He was also expected to feature for Rwanda Energy Group (REG) during the 2026 RBL playoffs but missed out because of registration challenges.

Despite his latest move to Morocco, Perry's comments suggest that a return to Rwanda remains a possibility as he weighs his next steps beyond his playing career.