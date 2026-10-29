Rwanda: African Medicines Agency Names Expert Committees to Strengthen Drug Regulation

The African Medicines Agency (AMA) has taken another step towards strengthening the regulation of medicines and other medical products across the continent, bringing together scientific and regulatory experts to support its work.

The development was announced during the agency's inaugural AMA Week, taking place in Kigali from October 25 to 30, as the institution moves to establish a coordinated continental regulatory system.

At the centre of the initiative is an effort to help African countries pool scientific expertise, strengthen national regulatory authorities and improve cooperation on decisions affecting the safety, quality and effectiveness of medical products.

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Speaking at the event, AMA Director General Dr Delese Mimi Darko said the agency had entered its operational phase and now faces the task of translating years of institutional groundwork into tangible results.

"Our task now is to bring these vast expertise and strengths we have built together into a more effective continental system, one that enables countries to share scientific work, make timely regulatory decisions, support local industry and respond collectively to public health needs," she said.

As part of that effort, the agency inaugurated seven specialised technical committees that will provide independent scientific expertise across key areas of medical product regulation.

The committees will support work ranging from the evaluation of medicines and vaccines to clinical trials, medicine safety monitoring, laboratory testing and regulatory inspections.

Darko described their establishment as an important step towards building a credible and effective continental regulatory system.

"Their credibility will rest on scientific rigour, integrity and the quality of their conclusions," she said.

She emphasised that the ultimate measure of the agency's success would be its impact on patients.

"For a patient, it should mean stronger protection against unsafe, ineffective and substandard or falsified medical products, and more timely access to quality-assured treatments," she said.

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How the committees will support regulation

The seven committees are expected to provide specialised scientific and technical support across different stages of medical product regulation.

The Committee on Evaluation of Medicines, Vaccines and Biologicals will focus on scientific assessments, while the Committee on Clinical Trials Oversight and Good Clinical Practice will support oversight of clinical research.

Other committees will focus on market intelligence and control, quality-control laboratories and laboratory networks, vigilance, regulatory inspections, and medical devices, diagnostics and emerging technologies.

Together, their mandates covers product evaluation, safety monitoring, compliance with regulatory standards and the identification of potential public health threats.

By drawing on experts from different African countries, AMA aims to reduce duplication of regulatory work and enable national authorities to benefit from scientific assessments conducted beyond their own jurisdictions.

The approach is intended to make better use of existing regulatory expertise while supporting more consistent standards across the continent.

Strengthening national regulators

Although AMA is developing a continental framework for regulatory cooperation, individual countries will retain responsibility for their national regulatory decisions.

The agency's approach is based on strengthening those national systems while encouraging greater reliance on shared scientific assessments and regulatory expertise.

Evidence from existing regional initiatives suggests that cooperation can help accelerate regulatory processes.

A 2026 review of pharmaceutical regulatory harmonisation in Africa found that the median time taken for joint medicine assessments under the East African Community initiative declined from 553 calendar days in 2015 to 259 days in 2023.

The experience highlights the potential benefits of regulatory cooperation in reducing assessment timelines.

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World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that fragmented regulatory systems could delay access to medical products, increase costs and undermine health security.

"The AMA is vital for stronger national authorities, greater regulatory convergence, and more reliance and work sharing across countries," he said.

Tedros said 10 African national regulatory authorities had attained Level 3 maturity under WHO's Global Benchmarking Tool, which assesses the performance of national regulatory systems.

He added that a new five-year operational plan between WHO and AMA would build on the progress made in strengthening regulatory capacity across the continent.

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Building expertise and supporting local manufacturing

Beyond the technical committees, AMA has introduced additional mechanisms to address gaps in regulatory expertise and support Africa's growing pharmaceutical sector.

Among them is a Capacity Strengthening Hub, which will help identify skills gaps and coordinate training, mentoring, peer learning and professional attachments for regulatory personnel.

The agency also launched a Regulatory Innovation and Manufacturing Readiness Hub, intended to engage innovators and manufacturers earlier in product development.

The hub will help manufacturers better understand and prepare for regulatory requirements relating to the quality, safety and efficacy of medical products.

The initiatives are expected to complement the work of national regulatory authorities while supporting efforts to strengthen pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity on the continent.

Yvan Butera, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health said the success of the agency's work would ultimately depend on public confidence in the safety and quality of medical products.

"Each country must strengthen its own health and regulatory systems, but also by working together, we can extend that protection across the continent," he said.