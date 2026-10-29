Kenya: Gachagua Dismisses 'Unelectable Mobiliser'tag

Nairobi — Democracy for the Citizens Party presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua has defended the importance of voter mobilisation, saying the ability to rally supporters is essential for anyone seeking to become Kenya's next president.

Speaking on KTN, Gachagua argued that presidential leadership cannot be attained through appointment, insisting that candidates must convince voters to support them at the ballot.

"I heard another fellow, I think from Jubilee, saying that we have many candidates. Some are very good at mobilisation. Very good. They can mobilise votes, but they are not electable. Meanwhile, there are others who are not good at mobilising votes but can turn this country around."

"I want to tell that fellow that, for you to become President, you must be voted in. You must mobilise voters. How else can you become President? Nobody can appoint you to that position from the comfort of their home. A President must be elected by the people," he said.

He said political aspirants must build the support necessary to secure an electoral mandate, adding that mobilisation is a critical part of the process.

"You must publicly commit that, if you are not the one chosen, you are willing to support another candidate. I cannot accept a situation where your supporters say that if it is not so-and-so, they will vote for Ruto. That only happens because you remain silent," Gachagua stated.