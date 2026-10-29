Tunisia: Russian President Receives Prime Minister and Several African Heads of State and Government

Tunis — Russian President Vladimir Putin received Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and several heads of state and government attending the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow at the Kremlin Palace on Wednesday evening.

The Prime Minister attended an official dinner hosted by President Putin in honour of the African heads of state and government participating in the summit, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Zaafrani Zenzri is paying an official visit to the Russian Federation on October 27-29, 2026, mandated by President Kais Saied, to take part in the third Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled for October 28-29 in the Russian capital, Moscow.