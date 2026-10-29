Tunisia: Russian President Receives Prime Minister and Several African Heads of State and Government

28 October 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Russian President Vladimir Putin received Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and several heads of state and government attending the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow at the Kremlin Palace on Wednesday evening.

The Prime Minister attended an official dinner hosted by President Putin in honour of the African heads of state and government participating in the summit, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Zaafrani Zenzri is paying an official visit to the Russian Federation on October 27-29, 2026, mandated by President Kais Saied, to take part in the third Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled for October 28-29 in the Russian capital, Moscow.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.