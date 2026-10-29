Tunisia: Prime Minister Visits Tunisian Pavilion At Moscow Exhibition

28 October 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri visited the Tunisian pavilion at the Moscow exhibition on Wednesday, accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti, following her visit to the exhibition entitled "A Platform for Sovereign Development: Advanced Russian Solutions in Key Economic and Social Sectors."

The Tunisian pavilion was organised by Tunisia's Embassy in Moscow, in cooperation with the Moscow office of the Tunisian National Tourist Office (ONTT) and the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX), according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The pavilion featured samples of Tunisian food products that enjoy strong demand in the Russian market, particularly olive oil and dates. It also promoted Tunisia as a tourist destination, highlighting its attractions and diverse tourism potential.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of increasing the pace of trade and economic exchanges between Tunisia and Russia and diversifying Tunisian exports.

These efforts aim to strengthen the presence of Tunisian products in the Russian market and open up broader opportunities for Tunisian businesses, particularly in high-value-added manufacturing industries, in line with the directives of the President of the Republic.

Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri is paying an official visit to the Russian Federation from October 27 to 29, 2026, mandated by President Kais Saied, to take part in the third Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled for October 28-29 in Moscow.

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