Liberia: Govt Seeks Credible Investors for Gold Refinery, Critical Minerals Development

Liberia's Minister of Mines and Energy, R. Matenokay Tingban, has called for increased investment in the country's mineral and energy sectors, stressing that reliable geological data, local mineral processing, responsible mining and affordable electricity are essential to unlocking the country's natural resource potential and delivering tangible benefits to Liberians.

Speaking Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the opening of the two-day Liberia Minerals and Energy Conference and Exhibition (LIMEC 2026) at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County, Tingban outlined the government's priorities, including the establishment of a domestic gold refinery, advancement of the proposed National Mineral and Mining Company of Liberia, formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining, and expansion of energy infrastructure to support industrial development.

The conference, officially supported by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and organized in collaboration with the Liberia Chamber of Mines and AME Trade Ltd., brings together government officials, international investors, technical experts, development partners, private-sector representatives and mining-affected communities to discuss investment opportunities and the future of Liberia's mineral and energy industries.

Tingban said Liberia was seeking partnerships capable of transforming its natural resources into sustainable economic opportunities, emphasizing that mineral development must be grounded in credible data, transparent institutions, responsible investment and measurable national benefits.

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A central part of his address focused on Liberia's limited geological knowledge, which he said continues to constrain the country's ability to understand its mineral resources and negotiate effectively with potential investors.

Despite Liberia's long history of mineral exploration and exploitation, substantial portions of the country remain unexplored. Tingban emphasized the need to generate reliable geoscientific information to guide government policy, reduce investment uncertainty and strengthen Liberia's position in negotiations.

"No data, no view," the minister declared, underscoring the importance of knowing what Liberia possesses before deciding how its resources should be developed.

He identified responsible exploration, transparent licensing, protection of national geological data, technology transfer, skills development and international cooperation as priorities for positioning Liberia in Africa's growing critical minerals economy.

Tingban also highlighted the government's pursuit of a domestic gold refinery, saying local processing could retain more value within Liberia, strengthen oversight of the gold trade, improve revenue collection and create skilled employment.

He said the government was pursuing processes to attract technically capable and financially credible partners who could meet recognized standards for responsible sourcing, assaying, refining and certification.

The refinery would require reliable electricity, effective environmental management, anti-money-laundering controls and a traceable supply chain. Tingban invited qualified investors and technical partners to submit proposals through established procedures, grounded in Liberia's production realities and regional market opportunities.

The minister said the government was also advancing the proposed National Mineral and Mining Company of Liberia as a vehicle for responsible state participation in exploration, mining, processing and value addition, subject to applicable legal requirements and approvals.

He stressed that the company must maintain professional management, transparent financial reporting, sound corporate governance and clear accountability. Its commercial operations, he added, must remain separate from the Ministry of Mines and Energy's regulatory responsibilities to prevent conflicts of interest and preserve public and investor confidence.

Another major priority is the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining. Tingban said many miners remain outside systems that could improve workplace safety, protect their rights and connect their production to reliable markets.

The government's initiative is intended to make licensing and registration more accessible, support miners in forming cooperatives, provide occupational safety and environmental training, and improve access to geological information, appropriate equipment, financing and mineral traceability systems.

Special attention will be given to women, young people and communities that depend on artisanal mining for their livelihoods.

Tingban said formalization must offer practical benefits rather than focus solely on enforcement. Better organization, he noted, could improve livelihoods, protect the environment, encourage lawful production and strengthen government revenue collection.

He also called for stronger African cooperation on critical minerals, citing the African Mineral Strategy Group as a platform for collaboration on geological information, policy, technology, financing and value addition.

Liberia intends to deepen its engagement with the group to strengthen institutional capacity and identify regional value chains, while supporting common standards and stronger negotiating positions among African countries.

The minister emphasized that mineral development must include environmental safeguards, community participation, land restoration and clear plans for managing mining sites after operations end.

He placed reliable and affordable electricity at the center of Liberia's mineral development ambitions, warning that refineries, processing plants and industrial corridors require dependable power to operate efficiently and compete in regional markets.

Tingban welcomed investment in generation, transmission and distribution, including hydropower, solar power and mini-grid systems. He also highlighted public-private partnerships and development finance as potential mechanisms for expanding electricity supply to industries, hospitals, businesses and rural communities.

He invited investors to develop integrated proposals linking energy supply with mineral processing and other productive activities, stressing that projects must be technically sound, financially viable, environmentally responsible and aligned with Liberia's development needs.

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As the conference continues, Tingban urged participants to move beyond general expressions of interest and identify specific projects, necessary policy actions, responsible agencies, partners and realistic implementation timelines.

He said institutions must coordinate effectively, provide clear information, apply regulations consistently and fulfill their commitments, while community engagement must remain integral to project planning and implementation.

The minister challenged participants to measure LIMEC 2026's success not by the number of speeches or announcements, but by the quality of partnerships established, investments advanced, jobs and skills created, responsible projects delivered and tangible improvements in Liberians' lives.

He thanked the Ministry of Mines and Energy, AME Trade Ltd., the Liberia Chamber of Mines, sponsors, speakers, organizers and technical teams, while recognizing mining-affected communities whose concerns and aspirations must remain central to policy and investment decisions.

Welcoming international guests and prospective investors, Tingban encouraged them to build partnerships with institutions and communities, emphasizing that Liberia welcomes investors who respect its laws, value its people and protect its environment.

He concluded by urging participants to leave the conference with clear commitments, assigned responsibilities, realistic timelines and a shared determination to turn responsible investment into tangible results for Liberia and its people.