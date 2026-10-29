Liberia: Chinese Envoy Calls for Stable Investment Climate in Liberia's Mining Sector

Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu has called for a stable, transparent, and equitable investment climate in Liberia's mining sector, warning that the industry's long investment cycles and substantial initial capital requirements make policy predictability essential to attracting responsible investors.

Speaking at the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (LIMEC 2026) at the Farmington Hotel in Harbel, Margibi County, on Wednesday, October 28, Ambassador YIN said China was ready to work with Liberia to strengthen investor confidence, expand mineral processing, promote renewable energy, and ensure that the country's natural resources generate lasting benefits for its people.

The Chinese envoy emphasized that mining partnerships must be guided by mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit, while cautioning against the use of critical minerals as instruments of geopolitical competition.

"Given that mineral development projects entail long investment life-cycles and immense initial capital outlays, establishing a stable, transparent, and equitable business environment is paramount to drawing responsible investors and securing mining's contribution to Liberia's enduring prosperity," he said.

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Ambassador YIN said China welcomed genuine support from all partners for Liberia's development and was prepared to cooperate with the Liberian Government to maintain a predictable investment environment for the mining industry.

"We are prepared to join hands with Liberia to safeguard a stable and predictable investment climate for the mining sector, firmly rejecting the weaponization of critical mineral resources as leverage in geopolitical games," he added.

His remarks come as Liberia seeks to attract greater investment into mineral exploration, expand domestic processing, strengthen infrastructure, and improve electricity generation to support industrial development.

The ambassador said Liberia's mineral resources could become a major driver of industrialization, economic diversification, modernization, and social development if they were developed responsibly and managed effectively.

He identified four priority areas for advancing China-Liberia mining cooperation: capacity building in mineral resource governance, mining investment and industrial value addition, energy cooperation and green technology, and responsible and sustainable mining development.

Ambassador YIN commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.'s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, saying its emphasis on connecting Liberia's natural resource advantages with national development needs represented a strategic approach to economic transformation.

He said Liberia possesses substantial mineral potential, including iron ore, diamonds, gold, and several other minerals that could attract investment if supported by reliable geological information, appropriate technology, infrastructure, and effective management.

Referring to a mineral resource survey funded by China several years ago, the ambassador said the study represented the most comprehensive scientific investigation of Liberia's mineral resources in more than five decades.

According to him, analysis of the survey data by the Ministry of Mines and Energy identified lithium, neodymium, silver, nickel, zinc, uranium, chromium, lead, tin, cobalt, niobium, tantalum, manganese, copper, zirconium, and monazite, in addition to iron ore, diamonds, and gold.

"With appropriate investment, technology, infrastructure, and effective management, these resources can generate greater public revenue, create jobs, strengthen local industries, and support economic diversification," he said.

The ambassador stressed, however, that the benefits of mineral development would depend on Liberia's ability to move beyond the extraction and export of raw materials toward local processing and stronger links between mining, energy, infrastructure, and other economic sectors.

He said China was ready to share its experience and technical expertise in geological surveys, resource assessment, and mining skills training to strengthen Liberia's capacity to manage its natural resources.

Such cooperation, he added, could help the country develop a mining strategy aligned with its national priorities while promoting the responsible use of mineral resources and balancing economic growth with social welfare and environmental protection.

On investment and industrial development, Ambassador YIN cited Chinese participation in the Bong and Bomi East iron ore projects as examples of cooperation in Liberia's mining sector.

He said the projects had created more than 500 jobs for Liberians and supported infrastructure development, including roads and port facilities.

China, he said, was prepared to work with Liberia to explore affordable and sustainable financing arrangements, diversify funding sources, and address concerns that could discourage investment in mining projects.

He also encouraged Chinese enterprises to apply their expertise in mining technology and infrastructure construction to help expand Liberia's domestic mining value chain.

According to the ambassador, technology transfer and technical training would be important in strengthening local capacity, developing skilled workers, and increasing the value of minerals processed within Liberia.

He said the objective should be to ensure that mining investment produces benefits beyond extraction through employment, infrastructure development, local enterprise participation, and industrial growth.

Ambassador YIN also identified reliable electricity as a critical requirement for the development of Liberia's mining industry, particularly for mineral processing and other energy-intensive industrial activities.

He said China had advanced capabilities in solar, wind, and hydropower development and was ready to explore cooperation with Liberia in renewable energy generation and supporting infrastructure.

Such cooperation, he said, could support President Boakai's goal of improving energy accessibility by 2030 while promoting more efficient and sustainable mining operations.

Liberia's efforts to expand mineral processing and industrial production will depend partly on its ability to provide reliable and affordable electricity to businesses, investors, and communities.

The ambassador said cooperation in renewable energy could therefore complement mining investment and help address infrastructure constraints affecting the country's industrial ambitions.

He further stressed that environmental protection must remain central to mining development, urging the adoption of technologies such as smart mining, green power, and clean smelting.

He said responsible mining should include effective ecological protection and mine restoration to limit environmental damage and ensure that resource development produces sustainable benefits for local communities.

Ambassador YIN also encouraged mining companies to fulfill their social responsibilities and support the Liberian Government's efforts to combat illegal mining.

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He said responsible investment requires cooperation between governments, companies, and communities to ensure that mineral development is conducted in accordance with national priorities and environmental safeguards.

The envoy's remarks also reflected China's broader position on mining cooperation with African countries. He said Chinese President Xi Jinping had proposed three principles for advancing China-Africa mining cooperation: mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, friendly consultation, and breaking new ground.

He also outlined four propositions guiding the cooperation: African resources should belong to Africa; partnerships should follow an appropriate approach to friendship and mutual interests; cooperation should pursue high-quality development; and a fair and open environment should be maintained.

Ambassador YIN said these principles should guide cooperation between China and Liberia as the country seeks to develop its mineral resources and attract international investment.

He emphasized that China was willing to work with Liberia and other international partners on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit.

The ambassador urged participants at LIMEC 2026 to use the conference to strengthen partnerships, encourage responsible investment, and identify practical projects capable of turning Liberia's mineral wealth into wider economic opportunities.

He said the ultimate measure of mining cooperation should be its contribution to the lives of ordinary Liberians.

"Let us seize the opportunity presented by this conference to strengthen partnerships, encourage responsible investment, and transform Liberia's mineral wealth into broader economic opportunities and lasting prosperity for its people," he said.