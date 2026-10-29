Rwanda: Mua, Engineering Body Strike Deal to Improve Insurance Access for Over 5,000 Professionals

MUA Insurance Rwanda and the Institute of Engineering Rwanda (IER) have signed a three-year partnership to expand access to specialised insurance and strengthen risk management among more than 5,000 engineering practitioners.

Signed in Kigali on Wednesday, October 28, the agreement provides IER members with preferential access to insurance covering professional liability, construction risks, workers, equipment and property. It also provides for joint training, technical workshops, conferences and public awareness campaigns.

Konde Bugingo, Managing Director of MUA Insurance Rwanda, said the partnership would help address the specific risks engineering practitioners face as Rwanda invests in infrastructure.

"Engineering practitioners are those professionals that are concerned in grassroots development of the people who will actually put together the infrastructure we are after today," he noted.

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"We are a country that is driven by infrastructure development, so engineering practitioners and other key professionals within that area are vital," he added.

Bugingo said the collaboration would help develop insurance solutions tailored to engineers' needs while offering preferential pricing through pooled membership.

"When you have a pool of members, you offer better pricing in insurance than when you have a few people, because insurance is about pulling together risks," he said.

MUA has established similar partnerships with professional associations, including lawyers, over the past four years.

Eng. Philbert Mbanza, President and Chairman of IER's Governing Council, said the institute wanted to consolidate members' insurance needs under one arrangement to secure better terms and benefits.

"We thought to have one insurance company that we can work with and structure it to benefit our members is going to be more profitable for the insurance company itself and for us," he noted.

He said MUA stood out among insurers approached because of its interest in the partnership, range of coverage and service delivery.

IER has more than 5,000 members and is growing by approximately 25 per cent annually, according to Mbanza. Its membership includes engineering practitioners working on projects in Rwanda, including foreign licensed professionals.

Covering professional and construction risks

The agreement covers professional indemnity, contractors' and erection all-risks, machinery breakdown, contractors' plant and machinery, employers' liability, workers' compensation and group personal accident insurance.

Other options include motor, property all-risks, fire, business interruption, goods-in-transit and marine cargo insurance. All policies are subject to underwriting requirements and agreed terms.

Mbanza said professional indemnity was particularly important because engineering practitioners could face claims over errors, omissions or negligence that cause financial losses. He said such insurance should eventually become a requirement for the professionals in Rwanda, although it is not currently generally mandatory.

"We cannot guarantee that our members will not have any mistake or an error or an oversight on whatever they do," he said.

Bugingo said engineers faced different risks depending on their roles, making tailored coverage important.

"Those that are on site, those that are designing, and then those that are actually completing the job, they all have different risks," he noted.

The partnership also seeks to protect workers, equipment and business assets against covered incidents, including workplace injuries, fire and machinery breakdown.

Fire risks and low insurance uptake

The agreement comes amid concerns over fire incidents, including the recent fire at GOICO Plaza in Musanze District.

Bugingo said insurers had recorded an increase in fire incidents over the preceding six months, underscoring the need for stronger prevention and insurance awareness.

He put Rwanda's insurance penetration rate at 1.8 per cent, compared with banking penetration of 85 per cent, highlighting the challenge of expanding insurance coverage.

Bugingo argued that awareness campaigns should be complemented by requirements that encourage businesses and building owners to obtain appropriate cover.

"A mall should not open unless the city has verified that the owner has covered fully, that the occupants have also insurance to cover themselves," he said.

He called for greater attention to building owners' responsibilities, tenants' contents, third-party liability and fire safety. Engineering practitioners, he said, could help clients understand safety requirements and insurance responsibilities before buildings are occupied.

The partners also plan to draw on insurance data and engineering expertise to identify recurring risks and recommend practical measures across construction and building occupation.

Bugingo warned that undervaluing property to reduce premiums could leave owners without sufficient funds to restore damaged assets. Incorrect declarations could also affect claims, depending on policy terms and circumstances.

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Training and measuring progress

Beyond insurance, MUA will support IER's continuing professional development programmes, technical training, conferences, General Assembly meetings, publications and research, subject to approved budgets. The partners also plan seminars and awareness sessions on insurance coverage, exclusions and risk management.

Bugingo said the collaboration would support efforts to encourage more women studying engineering to remain in the profession and participate in professional networks.

Mbanza said the partnership would make institute membership more attractive by linking it to practical benefits, including preferential insurance terms and professional development opportunities.

Over the three-year period, MUA will assess progress through insurance uptake, risk awareness, member satisfaction and the adequacy of coverage among engineering practitioners and firms.

Bugingo cited increasing the number of insured members from 500 to 1,000 as one possible measure of progress, while noting that affordability could affect uptake.

The broader aim, he said, is to make insurance and risk management part of routine engineering practice rather than something considered only after an accident, fire or costly mistake.