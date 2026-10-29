Ghana: Beyond Survival - the Unseen Battles Breast Cancer Survivors Continue to Fight

Surviving breast cancer is a blessing, but for many, the journey towards recovery continues long after treatment ends.

Every October, breast cancer awareness campaigns remind us of the importance of early detection, prevention and access to treatment. Advocates call on governments to equip health facilities, strengthen cancer services and ensure that patients receive timely care.

But there is another conversation we must have. What happens after treatment? What becomes of the people who survive cancer but continue to struggle with its physical and emotional consequences?

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As a breast cancer survivor, I write this from the deepest part of my heart. I know that surviving cancer is a blessing, but I also know that the end of treatment does not necessarily mean the end of suffering.

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I was diagnosed with stage three invasive carcinoma, grade three, triple-negative breast cancer. In simple terms, invasive carcinoma means the cancer had spread beyond its point of origin within the breast tissue. Grade three means the cancer cells looked very abnormal and were likely to grow and spread more quickly. Triple-negative means the cancer cells lacked three important markers: oestrogen receptors, progesterone receptors and excess HER2 protein. This makes hormone therapy and HER2-targeted treatment unsuitable, leaving chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy and, in some cases, immunotherapy among the treatment options.

I underwent eight gruelling cycles of chemotherapy, surgery and 16 fractions of radiotherapy during the COVID-19 lockdown.

I remain deeply grateful to God Almighty for the gift of life. I do not take for granted the opportunity to watch my daughter grow, continue my work and pursue the things that matter to me. My gratitude, however, does not mean that I am free from the consequences of the treatment that helped save my life.

The battle does not always end when treatment ends

According to the US National Cancer Institute, some cancer-treatment side effects persist for months or years, while others emerge long after treatment has ended. Their nature and severity vary from one survivor to another.

Peripheral neuropathy, for instance, is nerve damage that can cause pain, tingling, numbness or weakness, particularly in the hands and feet. Some chemotherapy drugs can cause this condition, and symptoms may persist after treatment. Survivors may also experience persistent fatigue, joint and muscle pain, restricted movement, lymphoedema (swelling caused by a build-up of lymph fluid), sleep difficulties and problems with memory or concentration.

Surgery and radiotherapy can leave lasting pain, tightness and changes in movement. Some survivors also experience early menopause, sexual difficulties, anxiety and depression. Nausea and dizziness can occur during treatment, but persistent or recurring symptoms years later should not automatically be attributed to cancer treatment. They require appropriate medical assessment.

For some survivors, these struggles become part of daily life. The pain may come and go. It may last for minutes, hours or days. A person may appear perfectly fine at work, in church or at a social gathering, yet return home exhausted and hurting.

I know what this feels like

Sometimes, the muscle pain I experience lasts about some minutes and subsides. At other times, it persists for days, becoming so intense that I struggle to cope. I sometimes take painkillers, but I worry about relying on them too frequently. On other occasions, I endure the pain, hoping it will pass. Even when medication is taken, the relief is not always what I need.

There are nights when sleep becomes difficult, and occasions when I wake up vomiting without an obvious explanation. Sometimes, I seek medical attention and undergo laboratory investigations, only for the results to provide no clear explanation for what I am experiencing.

Imagine being in pain for days, taking medication that offers limited relief, trying to carry on with your responsibilities at the same time. Imagine then encountering someone who dismisses your struggles and suggests that you are pretending to be sick. And oh! The forgetfulness and extreme fatigue! That is a story for another day!

It is painful enough to live with symptoms you cannot always explain. Having your honesty questioned adds an unnecessary emotional burden.

I share this not to invite sympathy but to highlight a reality that many survivors face. The cruelty of being judged by people who have no idea what it takes to get through an ordinary day.

Those who are quick to accuse others of pretending to be sick must understand the harm their words can cause. Such remarks can deepen emotional distress, undermine trust and leave survivors feeling isolated. Before questioning someone's health, pause and consider what that person might be enduring in silence.

The need for compassion and continued care

Breast cancer survivors should be able to speak about their struggles without fear of ridicule. They need employers who recognise that recovery is not always linear, colleagues who exercise understanding and health services that provide follow-up care beyond the completion of treatment.

The World Health Organisation's Global Breast Cancer Initiative recognises comprehensive care, including rehabilitation and services to relieve pain, as essential parts of breast cancer management. This means survivorship must be taken seriously. Access to appropriate medical reviews, pain management, physiotherapy, psychological support and regular follow-up should not be treated as luxuries.

In Ghana, conversations about cancer care must therefore extend beyond awareness campaigns and treatment facilities to include the quality of life of those who survive. Survivors need support to manage lasting complications and live with dignity.

"Surviving breast cancer is a blessing, but for many, the journey towards recovery continues long after treatment ends."

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Choosing gratitude and hope

To fellow survivors who have encountered insensitive people, please do not allow their words to define your experience. You do not need to spend your energy proving your pain to everyone. Seek medical care when you need it, lean on people who understand, and speak up when you have the strength to do so. Protect your peace without feeling compelled to harbour bitterness.

I belong to survivor support groups where we share our experiences, encourage one another and realise that many of us are fighting battles that the outside world cannot see. Some endure challenges more difficult than mine. Our experiences remind me that compassion is not optional, it is part of how we help one another live beyond cancer.

Above all, I remain grateful to God for preserving my life. Cancer changed my life, but it did not become my whole identity. I am more than my diagnosis, more than the treatment I endured and more than the symptoms I continue to manage.

This October, as we speak about preventing breast cancer and saving lives through early detection, let us also remember those who have survived. Let us ask what support they need, listen when they speak and create room for them to recover at their own pace.

Because the goal should not simply be to help people survive breast cancer. It should be to help them live well afterwards, without stigma, without shame and without having to fight for the basic dignity of being believed.