Kenya: Nurses' Union Demands Payment of July Stipends for Interns

29 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nursing officer interns are facing financial difficulties following delays in the payment of their July 2026 stipends, the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives has said.

The union has petitioned Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to intervene and ensure the outstanding payments are released.

In a letter signed by General Secretary Seth Panyako on October 21, the union said the delayed stipends had caused financial hardship to the affected interns.

Panyako urged the Ministry of Health to clear the arrears, warning that timely payment was necessary to allow the interns to continue with their training without disruption.

"However, we wish to bring to your attention the delayed payment of July 2026 stipends for Nursing Officer Interns, which has caused financial hardship to the affected interns. I therefore, request the payment of the outstanding stipends, to enable them continue with their program uninterrupted," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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