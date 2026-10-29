Somalia and African Union Discuss Security Gains and Continued Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Somalia's permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with the African Union's commissioner for political affairs, peace and security to discuss preserving security gains in Somalia and strengthening cooperation between the two sides.

Hamza Adan Hadow, permanent secretary at Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held talks with Bankole Adeoye in Addis Ababa following a meeting chaired by the Somali federal government that focused on safeguarding progress in the country's security situation.

During the meeting, Hadow briefed Adeoye on recent developments in Somalia's security, political and economic affairs, according to information released by the Somali government.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of maintaining a common position between Somalia and the African Union and ensuring coordinated support for Somalia's priorities.

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Both sides stressed the need to continue working together in support of an agenda led by the Somali government, emphasizing cooperation and a unified approach to the country's security and political challenges.

The meeting comes as Somalia continues to work with the African Union on security arrangements and efforts to sustain progress against the al-Qaida-linked militant group al-Shabab.

The African Union has played a central role in supporting Somali security forces, while the future of international security assistance and the transfer of responsibilities to Somali forces remain important issues for both sides.

No details were provided on specific agreements reached during the meeting or on new security commitments.