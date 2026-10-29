Somalia U-15 Beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 At FIFA World Cup Festival in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan — Somalia's under-15 national team secured a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The match was part of the competition's second-tier phase, being played on Oct. 28 and 29, with finals across six tiers scheduled for Oct. 30.

The tournament brings together youth teams from more than 180 countries and uses a six-tier format, ranging from Tier A to Tier F, based on results from the preliminary stage.

Somalia's win over Saudi Arabia gives the young side an important result as it continues its campaign in the assigned tier. The remaining matches will determine the team's final standing in the competition.

Known as the Ocean Stars, Somalia's youth team is using the international tournament to gain experience against opponents from different footballing backgrounds and to develop its young players.

Participation in the festival offers Somali players an opportunity to improve their competitive experience and showcase their abilities on an international stage.

Further details about Somalia's next opponent and the team's final position in its tier were not provided.