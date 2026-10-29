Somalia and Azerbaijan Discuss Expanding Cultural Cooperation

Baku — Somalia's Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Abdifitah Qasim Mahmoud, met Azerbaijan's Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, in Baku to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in culture, arts and professional exchanges, Somalia's government said.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between the two countries' culture ministries, including sharing expertise, developing cultural institutions and creating opportunities for collaboration in the arts.

Karimli welcomed Qasim and his delegation, praising Somalia's support for Azerbaijan in international forums, according to a statement from the Somali ministry.

He pledged Azerbaijan's support for Somalia in cultural affairs, training and the development of institutions working in culture and the arts.

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Qasim thanked the Azerbaijani government for its invitation and hospitality, while commending the organisation of an international forum aimed at promoting mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence among different cultures.

The meeting took place as Somalia seeks to strengthen its international partnerships and expand cooperation in cultural development and institutional capacity-building.

Cultural exchanges can provide opportunities for countries to share artistic traditions, develop professional skills and support institutions responsible for preserving and promoting their cultural heritage.

Qasim was accompanied at the meeting by Somalia's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abdinuur Dahir Fidow, and the minister's adviser, Dr Abdi Aziz Jeylani.

The ministry did not provide details of specific agreements, funding commitments or a timetable for implementing the proposed cooperation.