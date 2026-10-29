Kenya: Trific Green I-Reit Announces Sh96.6m Interim Payout to Investors

Nairobi — TRIFIC Green USD Income Real Estate Investment Trust (I-REIT) will pay investors USD 745,800 (about Sh96.6 million) in an interim distribution for the period ended September 30, 2026.

The payout amounts to USD 0.02 per unit and is scheduled for payment in November, according to a notice issued on October 29 by NCBA Bank Kenya, the trust's trustee.

The distribution will be funded through financial support from the property's promoter, Two Rivers Land Company (SEZ) Limited, and interest earned on funds raised through the trust's initial public offering.

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In the notice, NCBA said the promoter's support would continue pending the transfer of TRIFIC North Tower to the investment trust.

The payout is therefore not being funded by rental income from the North Tower, whose transfer to the trust is still pending.

TRIFIC Green USD I-REIT was listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange on June 29, 2026, after raising $30.8 million (about Sh4 billion) in its initial public offering. The offer attracted subscriptions equivalent to 103.3 percent of the targeted USD 29.8 million.

The trust is backed by TRIFIC North Tower, a green-certified commercial office development within the Two Rivers International Finance and Innovation Centre Special Economic Zone in Nairobi.

At the time of listing, the trust targeted an annual net dividend yield of 8 percent, with distributions planned twice a year. It also aimed to distribute 95 percent of its net rental income to investors.

The latest payout comes as the trust awaits the transfer of the North Tower, which was expected to be the main asset supporting its investment returns.