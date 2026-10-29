Kenya: Tyra Banks Set to Produce Feature About the Invention of the Sports BRA

Tyra Banks is set to produce a feature film exploring the fascinating and untold story behind the invention of the sports bra. Partnering with Forbes Entertainment, the project will highlight the incredible real-life history of the three women who created it--Lisa Lindahl, Polly Smith, and Hinda Miller.

Nearly 50 years after its creation, the movie will showcase how these inventors revolutionized women's athletics and everyday movement. For Banks, who has spoken about the personal impact of finding freedom and support through activewear as a fuller-busted woman, bringing this story to the big screen is a passion project to ensure these pioneers get the mainstream recognition they deserve.

The film explores how three women turned a DIY idea into an indispensable global fitness standard, overcoming hurdles in a male-dominated sportswear industry in the late 1970s. When conventional design tweaks failed, the breakthrough came from an unexpected place: stitching two mens' jockstraps together. The resulting prototype, originally dubbed the "Jogbra," provided the compression and support women needed to move freely.

As a longtime advocate for body positivity and inclusive fashion, Banks has frequently spoken about the importance of fit,support, and empowerment for fuller-busted women.

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Beyond fashion, the sports bra is credited with removing one of the largest physical barriers to female participation in sports following the passage of Title IX.

The feature film is currently in development with Forbes Entertainment, with further casting and production timeline announcements expected in the coming months.

Stay tuned to Capital Lifestyle for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes coverage as this story unfolds.