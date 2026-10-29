Kenya: Ruto Urges Russia to Invest in African Industries, Technology Transfer

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged Russia to invest in African industries, technology transfer and skills development, saying the continent must move away from exporting raw materials and importing finished products.

Addressing the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow on Thursday, Ruto said Africa needed to strengthen its manufacturing capacity, add value to its natural resources and create jobs through partnerships that promote industrialisation.

"Africa cannot continue to be a supplier of raw materials and a consumer of finished products. We now must become a continent that manufactures, innovates, adds value, and competes in the global economy," he said.

Ruto argued that Africa's participation in global trade should shift towards productive investment and industrial development rather than continued dependence on raw material exports.

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He called for partnerships that establish industries, transfer technology, develop skills and create jobs, describing a more industrialised Africa as an opportunity for both the continent and its international partners.

"This is not a contest in which one side must lose for another to gain. A more industrialized, productive, and prosperous Africa is not a threat to anyone. It is an opportunity for the entire world," he said.

Agriculture, energy investment

Ruto identified agriculture as an immediate area for cooperation, calling for investment in affordable fertilisers, local fertiliser manufacturing, agricultural mechanisation, irrigation technology, research and agro-processing.

He said Africa needed to build its capacity to produce agricultural inputs locally and reduce its dependence on imported supplies while strengthening food security.

Ruto woos Russian investors, cites Kenya's USD136bn economy

The President also called for cooperation in energy infrastructure, engineering, mineral processing and manufacturing, saying investment should develop local industries and enable African businesses to compete more effectively in regional and global markets.

He cited the African Continental Free Trade Area, which brings together a market of 1.4 billion people, as an opportunity to develop regional value chains, attract investment and expand industrial production.

Climate finance and technology

Ruto called for greater investment in climate adaptation, early-warning systems, drought-resilient agriculture and climate-resilient infrastructure as Africa faces the effects of climate change.

He said Kenya was demonstrating that industrialisation could advance alongside climate responsibility, citing the country's use of renewable energy and investment in geothermal power, green manufacturing and climate-resilient infrastructure.

As countries prepare for COP31, he called for affordable climate finance to help African nations respond to climate risks while pursuing economic development.

"Africa must not be made to choose between protecting the planet and lifting its people out of poverty. We must achieve both, and the international community must work with us to make these possible," he said.

Ruto also called for deeper cooperation with Russia in education, technical training, scientific research, digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

He said Africa's young people should be equipped to develop technologies and build industries rather than remain consumers of innovations created elsewhere.

The President further urged stronger collaboration in healthcare, pharmaceutical research and local vaccine manufacturing to strengthen the continent's capacity to produce essential medicines and medical technologies.

Financial and global governance reforms

Ruto called for reforms to the international financial system, arguing that high borrowing costs were limiting developing countries' ability to finance infrastructure and industrialisation.

He advocated affordable long-term financing and greater mobilisation of local and international capital to support development.

He also backed the establishment of the African Credit Rating Agency and reforms aimed at improving debt sustainability, expanding development finance and encouraging private investment.

On global governance, Ruto renewed calls for Africa to secure permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council.

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He said the continent's 54 countries and 1.4 billion people could not continue to lack permanent representation in the international body's most powerful decision-making organ.

"Africa, with 1.4 billion people and 54 nations, cannot continue without permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council," he said.

Ruto also called for respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity and the peaceful settlement of disputes, arguing that international relations should be guided by mutual respect rather than competing spheres of influence.

He said the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan for 2027-2029 should translate commitments made at the summit into investment, industrial development and research opportunities.

"Africa is ready to take its rightful place, not only in the markets of the world, but in the factories, laboratories, research institutions, and global institutions where our collective future is being shaped," he said.