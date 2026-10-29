Ethiopia: Former PM Hailemariam Says Ethiopia's Pursuit of Sea Access Rational

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's pursuit of sustainable sea access is a rational and undeniable national aspiration that should be addressed through dialogue and negotiations, former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Hailemariam said the central question should not be whether Ethiopia needs access to the sea, but how the country can secure it peacefully through mutually beneficial arrangements.

He noted that Ethiopia, with a population of about 130 million, a growing economy and a vast land area, is the world's most populous landlocked country.

He described the loss of direct maritime access as a historical scar that continues to shape the country's economic and strategic interests.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The former premier also questioned the geographical circumstances that have left Ethiopia without direct access to the Red Sea despite its proximity, saying the issue deserves serious consideration.

He traced the current regional arrangement to the European scramble for Africa in the 1880s, arguing that leaving the matter unresolved would pass the challenge from one generation to the next.

According to the him, history, geography, culture and law are important considerations in discussions about Ethiopia's maritime interests, particularly the role of sea access in trade, economic development and regional integration.

He further urged neighboring countries to view Ethiopia's aspirations in the context of shared economic growth, peace and security, emphasizing the need to find a solution that serves the interests of the region and future generations.

"Access to a sea outlet should be viewed as a crucial catalyst for joint regional development", he stressed, calling for constructive discussions to find a mutually beneficial solution.

Hailemariam also warned that opposition to Ethiopia's maritime aspirations stems from a malicious intent to undermine the country's anchor role and regional power status.

Drawing a parallel to past regional tensions, he recalled how Egypt previously argued that filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam would severely harm downstream interests and demanded a 20-year timeline, only for the filling to be successfully completed in four years while Egypt ultimately received more water.

Stakeholders should face the sea-access issue realistically and pursue a peaceful solution that supports shared development and regional stability rather than act out of unfounded fears, he concluded with a traditional proverb: "A dog chased by a hyena by moonlight will not venture outside by day."