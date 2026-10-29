South Africa: Acting Minister Pushes Mkhwanazi for Hawks Top Job

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia asked the Cabinet to approve Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the Hawks' national head on Thursday.

Mkhwanazi is KwaZulu-Natal's provincial police commissioner. The statement names no successor, and Cabinet has not yet decided on the request.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has asked the Cabinet to approve KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as national head of the Hawks.

The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that Cachalia has submitted a memorandum seeking Cabinet's concurrence. It will be presented at the earliest opportunity during a Cabinet sitting. No date has been set for the decision.

Under the Police Act, the Minister appoints the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), known as the Hawks, with Cabinet's concurrence. The appointment must then be reported to Parliament.

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"The DPCI plays a critical role in South Africa's fight against organised crime, corruption, and other serious priority offences. This is a priority for the Police Reset Agenda. The appointment of a National Head is important in ensuring strong leadership, strategic direction and operational effectiveness in addressing these crimes," Cachalia said in a statement.

Mkhwanazi has been KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner since 2018, and his contract was renewed earlier this year for five years. He was acting national police commissioner from 2011 to 2012.

In July 2025, he gave a press briefing in Durban alleging political interference in police work, after which the Madlanga Commission was set up.

Police have not said who would replace him in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 4 November local government elections are less than a week away. The province has seen attacks on party members, including two African National Congress members shot dead while campaigning in Umgababa on 15 October.

Scrolla.Africa does not yet have a response from KwaZulu-Natal police or Mkhwanazi.