Ethiopia: Abiy, Putin Discuss Nuclear Energy, Trade Cooperation At Moscow Summit

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on expanding cooperation in nuclear energy, health and trade, a day after attending a Kremlin banquet with First Lady Zinash Tayachew.

The leaders met during the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, with discussions covering bilateral cooperation and multilateral issues, according to Abiy.

"I held a fruitful bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin to discuss avenues for further strengthening the longstanding relations between Ethiopia and Russia," Abiy said on X.

"Our discussions addressed cooperation in nuclear energy, health, and trade, as well as bilateral and multilateral matters of mutual interest."

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Abiy said he also personally presented Putin with a Russian edition of his book, Medemer.

"I also personally presented President Putin with the Russian edition of my book, Medemer, reflecting our shared commitment to dialogue, mutual understanding, and the continued advancement of Ethiopia-Russia relations," he said.

The meeting followed a dinner banquet hosted by Putin at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Wednesday evening to mark the summit. Abiy and Zinash attended the reception, Ethiopia's prime minister's office said.

The third Russia-Africa Summit, held on Oct. 28-29, brought Russian and African leaders together in Moscow for discussions on strengthening cooperation.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)