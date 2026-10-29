Somalia: Somaliland, UAE's Burjeel Discuss Accelerating Burao Hospital Construction

Hargeisa — Somaliland's health minister has held talks with senior Burjeel Holdings executives in Abu Dhabi on accelerating construction of the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Referral Hospital in Burao, the health ministry said.

The meeting focused on construction progress, preparations for specialist medical services and ensuring the hospital meets international healthcare standards, according to a ministry statement published on October 27.

Health Minister Hussein Bashir Hirsi, who was visiting the United Arab Emirates on official business, stressed the need to align the hospital's development with Somaliland's healthcare needs and strengthen cooperation between the ministry and Burjeel Holdings.

The company is overseeing construction of the hospital, which is intended to expand access to specialist treatment for residents of Burao, the surrounding Togdheer region and other eastern areas of Somaliland, the ministry said.

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Discussions also covered the hospital's capacity to provide care across multiple medical specialties once operational.

Hirsi was accompanied by Idil Ismail Muse, the ministry's director of planning and policy. Burjeel representatives included Group Chief Operating Officer Safeer Ahamed, International Partnerships Chief Executive Hamad Al Hosni and Burjeel Medical City Chief Executive Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan.

The ministry described the hospital as an important healthcare infrastructure project intended to strengthen Somaliland's health system.

The statement did not provide a completion date, construction budget or details of the medical specialties planned for the facility.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)