Africa: No More Boys' Club! Ansah Demands Equal Power for Women in Africa

29 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Vice President Jane Mayemu Ansah has called for reforms to electoral systems, political party structures and campaign financing to give women a fair chance to participate in political leadership across Africa.

Speaking virtually at the inaugural High-Level Annual Conference on Gender and Elections in Africa in Johannesburg on Oct. 29, 2026, Ansah said democracy should be judged not only by voting outcomes but also by whether women have equal opportunities to run for office, campaign safely and serve in leadership positions.

Ansah said barriers to women's political participation include unequal access to campaign resources, unfair candidate selection processes and violence against women in politics, including online harassment and gender-based disinformation.

She urged governments, political parties and electoral management bodies to take practical steps to advance gender equality, saying women's participation in politics must be supported by fair rules, adequate resources and accountable institutions.

"Africa must move beyond declarations and translate its commitments into measurable action," Ansah said.

She said inclusive political participation strengthens electoral integrity, builds public confidence and reinforces democracy across the continent.

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