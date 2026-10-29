Ethiopia: The Corridor We Must Force Open - a Tigrayan Woman's Reckoning

opinion

Addis Abeba — Tigray endured more than a war. It endured a devastating test of its social, economic, and political foundations, and that test revealed a painful truth: while our communities drew on extraordinary reserves of solidarity, our systems of governance were not prepared to protect them.

During the crisis, people relied on the social capital they had built over generations: family networks, community associations, mutual aid, savings, and resources accumulated through years of work. These networks helped people survive when formal systems failed. Their courage deserves recognition. But community solidarity cannot be expected to substitute indefinitely for capable institutions, accountable leadership, and sound preparation.

The crisis was inflicted in large part from outside Tigray. Responsibility for the violence and destruction belongs to those who caused them. Yet the scale of the damage also exposed failures closer to home: weak preparedness, inadequate early warning, poor coordination, limited civilian protection, and an inability to make the public's priorities shape political decisions. We were too often left scrambling for food, fuel, medicine, education, and basic services. At times, we had to plead with the federal government for necessities that should never have depended on last-minute appeals. Food is one example: the region's own agricultural surplus could have been part of a more resilient response, had resources and priorities been managed differently rather than spent on extravagance and political display.

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These failures do not make the people responsible for the war less culpable. They do mean that we must face a difficult distinction: a crisis can be imposed from outside and still be made far worse by choices, omissions, and institutions that fail to prepare. Improvisation, however courageous, is not a strategy. A region facing repeated shocks needs honest assessment, clear priorities, and institutions able to learn. The question is not only who inflicted this crisis, but also why we were left so vulnerable and what we will change so that this cannot happen in the same way again.

What we should have done

The sequence was never mysterious. First, acknowledge the crisis and describe it honestly. Protect life and secure the essentials: food, medicine, civilian safety, and an end to the killing. Treat trauma as a public emergency, not a private burden. A society cannot rebuild while exhaustion, grief, and fear are ignored; leaders and institutions must also be capable of reflection and healing if they are to make sound decisions.

Next, rebuild a shared civic purpose around values we can defend: dignity, accountability, fairness, and service. Name failure without turning every criticism into an accusation or every disagreement into betrayal. Then restore and strengthen the systems people depend on: schools, health facilities, agricultural services, local administration, and other public services. Recovery must not mean simply reopening institutions as they were. It must mean redesigning them so they are more transparent, responsive, inclusive, and resistant to capture by factions.

Community solidarity cannot be expected to substitute indefinitely for capable institutions, accountable leadership, and sound preparation."

Instead, Tigray moved too quickly from survival into political contest. Divisions deepened; power struggles and personal rivalries displaced the work of recovery. The Pretoria peace agreement was not translated into a sufficiently durable, inclusive, and accountable process. Public oversight was weak, institutions could not effectively restrain competing factions, and pressure from the federal level further narrowed the region's room to act. These pressures and failures reinforced one another. The result was not one isolated mistake but a chain of vulnerabilities that kept recovery fragile.

A decay of values

Underneath these failures lies a deeper crisis of values. Our political tradition has carried the conviction "መስመር እዩ ሃይልና"--our values are our strength. Yet when the moment demanded reflection, accountability, and reverence for those who sacrificed so much, too often we saw a scramble for influence and a collision of egos. Sacrifice became political currency. Public service was treated as possession. Negotiation became a test of stubbornness. Public dissatisfaction could be dismissed without consequence.

Across competing political camps, factional advantage too often took precedence over the common good, while women's participation was treated as optional. Trust eroded. Our shared identity fractured, and the distance between public grief and political authority filled with anger. In that alienation, some people became so disillusioned with their own political leadership that they began to look toward forces associated with their community's destruction as an alternative. This is not simply a matter of individual judgment. It is a warning about what happens when leaders abandon their principles and people lose confidence that anyone in authority represents them.

When a society loses its moral compass, it becomes harder to agree on what must be defended, whom to trust, and what recovery is for. Rebuilding therefore requires more than infrastructure, budgets, and political deals. It requires leaders who can admit mistakes, institutions that make accountability possible, and a public culture in which truth-telling is treated as service rather than disloyalty.

Our young people are paying an intolerable price through this dismay. A generation has lost years of schooling and opportunities to learn, create, and build a future. Young women and men who fought, fled, survived sexual violence and profound trauma, or took responsibility for younger siblings now face uncertainty, unemployment, forced conscription, and the pull of migration or other desperate choices. A society that cannot restore knowledge, opportunity, and hope to its young people is surrendering its future even when the guns fall silent.

Excluded from the table

Exclusion also shaped the peace process and its aftermath. Displaced people and other communities most directly affected by the conflict were not meaningfully represented in the negotiations that produced the Pretoria agreement. Their interests were assumed to have been represented by others, rather than tested through sustained consultation. Negotiations may begin with a small group, but an agreement that will reshape millions of lives must be explained, debated, and made workable with the people who will live with its consequences.

Communities were not adequately asked what was at stake for them, what implementation would require, where it might fail, or what a fair and durable compromise could look like. Instead, people were told that the agreement must be implemented in full, even where the structures, channels, resources, and capacity needed to carry it out were missing. This happened in a setting where the struggle for political dominance remained fierce and where many people continued to fear that Tigray's rights and security could be undermined by force.

This is where women's experience and leadership should have mattered, not as decoration, but as a source of practical political wisdom. Women who manage households through scarcity understand negotiation, sequencing, risk, and the need to protect those most exposed. They know the difference between a promise on paper and an arrangement that can survive contact with reality. Women are not naturally unanimous or automatically virtuous; like all citizens, they bring different interests and views. But excluding them and excluding displaced communities, young people, and other affected groups deprives a peace process of knowledge and legitimacy it cannot afford to lose.

The root cause

One central cause of this recurring failure, I argue, is our persistent search for a single strong leader: the myth of the Alpha Male. For generations, politics in Ethiopia and Tigray has encouraged people to look for one man who will rescue us. The standard is often less about competence, integrity, or the ability to build a team than about the performance of strength.

Liberty survives only when society has the capacity to contest and restrain the state."

Each new claimant can step into the same myth instead of challenging it. Decisions gather around a small circle of loyalists; consultation is mistaken for weakness; dissent is framed as betrayal; and warnings about civilian suffering are brushed aside. Looking decisive is seen to be more important than making careful, evidence-based decisions. A narrow group controls the process while the wider public carries the consequences.

The pattern is familiar: male-dominated political leadership helps create or deepen a crisis, claims exceptional authority to resolve it, and then competes internally while everyone else is asked to wait, sacrifice, and stay silent. The renewed instability in Tigray shows how little this pattern has changed. Even during transitions, the principal positions remain overwhelmingly in men's hands, with too little evidence of a serious plan to share authority with women as equal partners.

Women bury the dead, care for survivors, raise children, sustain households, and hold communities together. Yet they remain excluded from too many rooms where decisions are made that can prevent or repeat the next disaster. This is not a claim that every man is the same or that women alone have all the answers. It is a challenge to a political system that rewards domination over collaboration and treats half the population as support staff rather than decision makers.

The narrow corridor

Liberty is not a natural condition, and it is not a gift bestowed by a benevolent leader. In The Narrow Corridor, the book I read during the siege, the central lesson is sobering: liberty survives only when society has the capacity to contest and restrain the state, while the state remains capable of protecting people and delivering public goods. The path is narrow because both unchecked authority and the collapse of effective institutions can destroy freedom.

We remain in that corridor only when citizens organize, question power, build independent institutions, and insist that authority answer to the public. No leader can do this on our behalf. Political change cannot depend on finding a better savior; it must depend on building a society capable of holding every leader to account. Our task is to create institutions and civic networks that can influence, restrain, and reshape those who govern regardless of their party, personality, or promises.

A call to women

Who can help lead this struggle now? Women and women-led organizations must be at its center. The social, economic, and political foundations of Tigray have been devastated, while political actors continue to compete over what remains. Fighting over the ruins is not the same as rebuilding them. If this contest continues unchecked, everyone loses, communities fragment further, public trust diminishes, and the possibility of a dignified future recedes.

A crisis cannot be resolved by the same closed circle of rivalry that helped make it unmanageable. Women must help convene dialogue, mediate disputes, connect political decisions to community realities, and demand measurable commitments. Men must be partners in this work as citizens who share responsibility, not saviors or owners of the public future. The aim is not to replace one form of domination with another. It is to build shared, accountable authority.

Five commitments

These five commitments follow from the central argument of this article: the solidarity that helped Tigrayan communities endure extraordinary suffering cannot, by itself, replace capable institutions, accountable leadership, or an inclusive political vision. They are directed first to women and women-led organizations, whose experience and community networks give them an important role in shaping recovery, but also to civic groups, educators, young people, public officials, and political leaders who share responsibility for Tigray's future. The commitments are not a substitute for institutional reform; they are a practical agenda for demanding and building it. By working on them together, we aspire to move from survival to dignified recovery, from personality-driven politics to accountable public service, and from women's often-unrecognized burden of care to their equal participation in decisions. The goal is a society where public power is answerable to people, knowledge and trust guide collective action, and liberty is measured in safety, dignity, voice, and opportunity for all.

1. Care first. A traumatized, exhausted, and distrustful population cannot build durable institutions without support. Mental health services, community care, protection for survivors, and permission to rest are necessities of recovery, not luxuries. Women already carry much of this work, unpaid and unseen. Public policy must recognize, support, and fairly share it.

2. No more Alpha Male saviors. Any caretaker administration, transition authority, or political force claiming to act for Tigray must face scrutiny from day one. Publish budgets and decisions. Establish meaningful checks and time limits. Protect independent oversight and public criticism. Include women and young people as decision-makers, not symbolic participants. Temporary authority is no exemption: power that goes unquestioned during a transition can become entrenched.

3. Put knowledge at the center. Recovery must restore learning and create opportunities for young people to shape a complex and changing world. This means rebuilding schools, supporting teachers and students, restoring higher education and knowledge production, and connecting learning to livelihoods and civic life. Every year of delay widens the gap. Families, teachers, community organizations, and public institutions must make education a shared, urgent priority.

4. Make trust a public policy. Trust begins with citizens' integrity, intent, capability, and results; it cannot rest on personality alone. Too often, we have handed our rights and responsibilities to politicians, weakening accountability for our choices. Citizens must use reason, live by their values, develop their abilities, and participate in public life. Individual freedom and responsibility enable people to cooperate by choice and build collective strength. Trust grows through consistent conduct and institutions that explain decisions, publish information, correct mistakes, and align resources with public needs. Support community networks that sustain families, but do not use them as substitutes for public responsibility.

5. Redefine liberty. Liberty must become more than a slogan or a word used in speeches. It must mean safety, dignity, voice, opportunity, and the ability to challenge authority without fear. A politics shaped by care and humility, joined with courage and resilience, asks who is suffering, listens before deciding, and measures strength by how many people are protected, not by how loudly a leader commands. We see this strength in Tigrayan mothers who have carried hunger, grief, displacement, and loss without surrendering their dignity. But care must not be treated as women's natural obligation alone; it is a public value and a shared responsibility.

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From representation to accountability

Women's role cannot be reduced to supporting a party or candidate. Too often, women have been mobilized to cheer, vote, feed, and mourn for factions that later shut them out of decision-making. Our responsibility is larger: to help ensure that liberty survives whoever governs. Women and women-led organizations can act as enduring guardians of the public interest, questioning every authority, standing with people against abuse regardless of the flag it flies, and withdrawing support when leaders betray their commitments. Our loyalty must be to the people and to the principles that protect them, not to a party.

Tigray's future will not be secured by another round of political competition dressed up as leadership."

I call on women across Tigray and on women-led organizations, professional networks, faith communities, associations, and civil society groups to organize now. Do not wait for an invitation into the rooms where decisions are made. Convene communities, create channels for displaced people and young people to be heard, propose practical steps, mediate where possible, and demand public answers. Turn shared concern into coordinated action: a common set of demands, a public timetable, regular reporting, and clear ways to measure whether leaders are delivering.

The months ahead are not a waiting room. They are a window in which citizens can shape the rules, expectations, and public commitments that will determine what follows. The patriarchal order that has governed our communities and institutions must be dismantled, brick by brick, not by humiliating men or installing new unquestionable leaders, but by creating a culture of shared power, equal participation, and accountability. Representation matters, but representation without influence is not enough. Women must have the authority, information, resources, and public support needed to help make decisions and hold decision-makers to account.

In a nutshell

This is not only Tigray's problem. The political rewards for male ego and unchecked authority are visible around the world: in war rooms, negotiating chambers, and parliaments, pride is presented as strength, rivalry as principle, and civilians are left to pay the price. Women everywhere, who so often carry the consequences of conflict, should recognize the pattern. This is a critique of a system that rewards domination, not of every man. Men who reject that system and step forward in service are essential allies.

Tigray's future will not be secured by another round of political competition dressed up as leadership. It will be secured when citizens build institutions that learn, protect, include, and answer to them, and when women move from being society's unpaid backbone to becoming equal architects of its future. We have endured siege, displacement, loss, and return. Survival has shown us what our communities can do. Now we must demand that our institutions show the same courage, discipline, and care.

The corridor of liberty will not widen by itself. We must force it open through the questions we refuse to stop asking, the people we insist must be heard, the power we refuse to leave unchecked, and the public services we rebuild together. This is not a soft recommendation. It is the hard work required to stop repeating the same failures and to make a future worthy of the sacrifices Tigrayans have made. AS

Editor's Note: Segen Yainshet Tesfamariam is a researcher and humanitarian professional based in Mekelle, Tigray, Ethiopia. She can be reached at segenyainshet@gmail.com