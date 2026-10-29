Nigeria: Stakeholders Advocate Stronger Support Systems for Cancer Survivors, Caregivers

Abuja — Healthcare professionals, cancer survivors, caregivers, policymakers and advocates have sought stronger policies and support systems to improve the quality of life for people living beyond a cancer diagnosis.

The case was made at a cancer survivorship forum, titled, "Beyond the Diagnosis: The Untold Realities of Cancer Survivorship and Caregiving," organised by African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), in partnership with Project PINK BLUE, in Abuja, as part of its Cancer Survivorship Initiative.

The event brought together diverse stakeholders to examine the often-overlooked realities faced by cancer survivors and caregivers, including the physical, emotional, social and financial challenges that frequently persist long after treatment has ended.

Speaking at the event, Chief Medical Officer, AMCE, Dr. Aisha Umar, said cancer care must extend beyond diagnosis and treatment to include survivorship and long-term wellbeing.

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Umar stated, "As advances in medicine continue to improve cancer outcomes, we must ensure that survivors are not left to navigate the next chapter of their journey alone.

"Comprehensive cancer care must address not only treatment, but also rehabilitation, mental health, social reintegration and long-term quality of life.

"Survivorship is an essential part of the cancer care continuum, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that patients and their families receive the support they need to thrive."

Throughout the forum, participants shared personal experiences and professional insights on the realities of living with and beyond cancer, highlighting the resilience of survivors and the critical role caregivers play in supporting treatment and recovery.

A major highlight of the event was the sharing of lived experiences by cancer survivors, including media personality, Chioma Ikejiani, a Stage 4 cancer survivor, who spoke candidly about her journey through diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.

Alongside other survivors, who participated in the programme, Ikejiani offered a moving reminder that cancer survivorship was not merely about living longer, but about reclaiming purpose, dignity, and hope after treatment.

Another survivor, Mide Agboola, also narrated her experience, saying, "After the diagnosis in August 2018. my life changed. I had a seven-month-old baby that I was breastfeeding at the time exclusively. I was away for work and I noticed a lot of blood in the lung that was pumping. So, I did a self-exam, and as they say, everyone has blood because I found a lump.

"It wasn't a mistake. It wasn't something that I wasn't sure about. There was a lump that I had never experienced before no. What am I supposed to do with this? Cancer doesn't give you a fair warning. Doesn't send a crow ahead to tell you what is to come.

"It doesn't tell you how long they want torment you for. This is why early detection and early action are game changers."

The event also featured an advocacy dialogue involving representatives from healthcare institutions, patient advocacy organisations, employers, and survivor groups.

Discussions focused on strengthening access to care, expanding psychosocial support services, and fostering more patient-centred cancer policies.

Speaking during the advocacy session, Secretary General of the Nigerian Cancer Society, Dr. Tessy Ahmadu, stressed the need for policymakers to prioritise cancer survivorship within national health planning and ensure that support for patients extends beyond treatment.

Ahmadu stated, "Cancer survivorship must become a policy priority. Policymakers, healthcare providers, employers, and civil society must work together to create an environment where cancer survivors can live healthy, productive and dignified lives."

Equally speaking, Senior Finance and Admin Officer at Project PINK BLUE, Mr. Godwin Kagior, underscored the importance of placing survivor and caregiver voices at the centre of cancer care and policymaking.

Kagior said, "Every cancer survivor has a story that extends far beyond diagnosis and treatment. By creating platforms for survivors and caregivers to share their experiences, we not only raise awareness but also drive meaningful change.

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"We must continue to advocate for policies and support systems that address the emotional, social, and economic realities of cancer, ensuring that no survivor walks the journey alone."

The event also reflects AMCE's commitment to advancing comprehensive cancer care in Africa through its growing oncology programme, alongside world-class expertise in haematology and cardiovascular services.

As a leading tertiary healthcare institution, AMCE integrates prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment, supportive care, rehabilitation, and survivorship services within a multidisciplinary model of care.

Through clinical excellence, advanced technology, research, and strategic partnerships, the centre is helping improve patient outcomes while ensuring that individuals and their families receive holistic, patient-centred care throughout their healthcare journey.

The forum concluded with a renewed commitment from stakeholders to strengthen collaboration, advocacy, and patient support initiatives aimed at improving cancer outcomes and enhancing the quality of life of survivors across Nigeria.