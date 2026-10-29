North Africa: Egypt's Noornation Gets $1.05m to Expand Solar Irrigation for Farmers

Egyptian climate technology startup NoorNation has raised $1.05 million in seed funding to expand solar-powered irrigation and water systems for farmers and businesses operating outside electricity networks.

The round included investments from Egyptian agricultural group Linah Farms, Catalyst Fund and Saudi Arabia's KBW Ventures. The funding will support the company's plans to introduce a pay-per-use irrigation model that allows farmers to access solar-powered water pumping without purchasing the equipment upfront.

Founded in 2021 by Ragy Ramadan and Mohamed Khaled, NoorNation develops solar energy and water infrastructure for agricultural businesses, rural communities and off-grid users across Egypt and Sub-Saharan Africa. Its main product, LifeBox, combines solar power generation with systems for irrigation, water pumping and desalination. The company has completed about 66 projects across 13 Egyptian governorates, with installed capacity totaling approximately 7 megawatts and serving more than 5,200 feddans of agricultural land.

Linah Farms became an investor after using NoorNation's technology across its operations. The startup installed a solar-powered irrigation system at Linah's Bahariya Oasis farm, a solar-and-battery system at its agricultural school and a 400-kilowatt solar installation at Sultan Gardens Resort in Sharm El Sheikh. According to NoorNation founder Ragy Ramadan, the irrigation installation has saved Linah more than EGP 3 million in diesel costs, while the resort has reduced electricity expenses by more than EGP 2.2 million.

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The companies have signed an agreement for 5 additional solar installations with a combined capacity of approximately 1.13 megawatts across Bahariya Oasis and West Minya. The projects include irrigation systems and a hybrid power station. Once completed, the installations will bring the combined capacity of NoorNation projects delivered and under implementation for Linah Group to about 1.71 megawatts. KBW Ventures, founded by Saudi Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, previously invested in NoorNation in 2024 for an undisclosed amount.

NoorNation plans to use the funding to expand its solar irrigation service, under which farmers can pay for water pumping by the hour rather than financing equipment purchases. The company is developing the model with support from Linah Farms and other partners, including the World Food Programme. The service aims to reduce dependence on diesel pumps, lower operating costs and increase access to irrigation technology. The investment comes as Egyptian agricultural businesses seek alternatives to fuel-powered equipment amid rising energy costs and pressure on water resources.

Key Takeaways

NoorNation's $1.05 million funding round highlights growing investment in technologies designed to reduce energy and irrigation costs for African farmers. Agriculture contributes approximately 13.7% of Egypt's GDP and accounts for about 19% of employment, making access to affordable energy and water important for food production and rural incomes. Many farms depend on diesel-powered pumps to draw water from wells or irrigation networks, exposing farmers to fuel price increases and equipment maintenance costs.

According to NoorNation, about 95% of farmers in Egypt's older agricultural areas still use diesel pumps, while purchasing a 20-horsepower solar irrigation system can cost around EGP 1 million. These costs prevent many farmers from switching to solar energy, even when the technology could reduce expenses over time. NoorNation's Solar Irrigation-as-a-Service model seeks to address this financing barrier by installing equipment without requiring farmers to pay the full purchase price. Farmers instead pay for irrigation based on usage, allowing them to spread costs over time.

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The company says equipment ownership can transfer to farmers after 5 to 7 years under some arrangements. The model could also support a shift from flood irrigation to drip irrigation, reducing water consumption in a country where agriculture depends on limited water resources. Linah Farms' decision to invest after using NoorNation's systems provides evidence of demand from agricultural customers, while its agreement for 5 more installations creates opportunities for additional revenue.

However, expanding the model will require financing for equipment, reliable customer payments and maintenance across dispersed agricultural areas. For investors, the main indicators will be project deployment, customer savings, recurring service revenue and the company's ability to expand without increasing financing costs beyond what farmers can afford.