Ghana: Ground Rent Defaulters Face Prosecution · Lands Commission Targets At Least 50 in Each Region

The Lands Commission is preparing to initiate legal proceedings against lessees of state and vested lands who have defaulted on ground rent payments, with the exercise expected to be fully rolled out in 2027.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Professor Anthony Owusu Ansah, said all lessees were required to pay their annual ground rent when due, irrespective of whether they had received a demand notice.

He disclosed this at the Progress Series organised by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in Accra yesterday.

The programme provides a platform for agencies under the Ministry to account to the public for their activities, achievements and challenges, while allowing citizens and the media to seek clarification on issues of national interest.

Prof. Owusu Ansah said the Commission had directed its regional offices to submit the names of at least 50 ground rent defaulters each as an initial step towards initiating legal proceedings against them.

He said the Commission was stepping up efforts to improve revenue mobilisation and strengthen the collection of ground rent.

As of August 2026, the Commission had collected GH¢40.7 million in ground rent, representing 90.4 per cent of its annual target of GH¢45 million.