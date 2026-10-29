Ghana: $59m Yendi Solar Farm to Strengthen Energy Security

28 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The 50-megawatt-peak (MWp) Yendi Solar Farm is expected to strengthen electricity supply in Yendi and surrounding communities while creating employment opportunities and supporting Ghana's renewable energy drive.

The US$59 million project, developed at Galgu in the Yendi Municipality, is part of efforts to diversify the country's energy mix and harness the solar potential of Northern Ghana.

The fully operational facility is expected to contribute to electricity supply, particularly in communities along the Eastern Corridor, while supporting economic activities in the area.

The Chairman of Parliament's Select Committee on Energy and Mines, Mr Emmanuel Bedzrah, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project and the involvement of a Ghanaian company in its implementation.

Speaking to the media after the committee inspected the solar farm at Galgu on Monday, he said the participation of indigenous companies in major energy projects could help strengthen local technical expertise and create employment opportunities.

Mr Bedzrah urged residents of Yendi and neighbouring communities to protect the facility against damage and other activities that could undermine its long-term sustainability.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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