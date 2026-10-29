Ghana: Colgate Launches Gh¢240,000 Scholarship Campaign

28 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Colgate has launched an eight-week scholarship campaign in partnership with Melcom Supermarkets to support students across the country.

The nationwide campaign, which runs until December 18, 2026, seeks to give Ghanaians an opportunity to contribute to students' education through everyday household purchases.

Under the initiative, customers who purchase two participating Colgate products at any of Melcom's 54 stores can nominate a student for a scholarship.

Winners will be selected weekly, with the campaign offering a total of GH¢240,000 in scholarships and GH¢120,000 in Melcom shopping vouchers.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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