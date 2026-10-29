Ghana: Qnet, Eoco, Interpol Join Forces Against Fraudsters

QNET, an e-commerce direct-selling company, says it is collaborating with security agencies, including the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), to investigate and bring to justice persons allegedly engaging in fraudulent activities in its name.

The company's Business Consultant, Ms Linda Vasnani, said QNET did not condone such activities and was committed to ensuring that perpetrators were held accountable in accordance with the law.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 10th anniversary celebration of the Young African Women Network in Accra on Monday, she stated that QNET was committed to empowering young people, particularly African women, through its partnership with the African Women's Congress Network.

The partnership, she explained, provided opportunities for women to establish and grow micro-businesses by marketing and selling QNET products.

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She, however, stressed that the company was not an employment agency.

"QNET is an e-commerce direct-selling platform. We do not offer employment to anybody," she underlined.

Addressing concerns about fraudulent activities associated with the QNET name, Ms Vasnani said the company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EOCO to facilitate investigations into reported cases.

She added that QNET was also collaborating with INTERPOL to support efforts to identify and apprehend individuals implicated in such activities. Read More

BY HILDA NSAMI & VICTORIA NORTEY

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