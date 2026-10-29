West Africa: Ghana Joins International Community to Commemorate 81st UN Day

Ghana yesterday joined the international community to mark the 81st United Nations (UN) Day with a call for renewed commitment to multilateralism, international cooperation and a UN that responds effectively to the needs of people around the world.

The ceremony, marked with the raising of the UN flag in Accra, provided an occasion to reaffirm Ghana's longstanding commitment to the ideals of the UN and reflect on the organisation's role in promoting peace, security, development, human rights and international cooperation.

This year's celebration was held on the theme, "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All," highlighting the need to rebuild public confidence in multilateral institutions while ensuring that the UN adapts to emerging global challenges and delivers tangible results.

The theme was particularly significant against the backdrop of conflicts, inequality, misinformation and other challenges that have continued to test international cooperation and public confidence in global institutions.

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It also underscored the need for the UN to bridge the gap between international commitments and the everyday experiences of ordinary people, while ensuring that developing countries have a stronger voice in decisions affecting the global community.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, saying the country remained committed to strengthening the UN and ensuring that it delivered meaningful outcomes for all.

He said Ghana's commitment to the organisation was rooted in its history, particularly the vision of the country's founding President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who recognised that Ghana's freedom and prosperity were linked to the liberation, dignity and progress of humanity.

Mr Quayson said Ghana had, over the decades, contributed to UN peacekeeping operations, supported decolonisation and promoted international diplomacy and the right of peoples to self-determination.

He said restoring public confidence in the UN required greater accountability, fairness and effective responses to global challenges, including conflicts, inequality and sustainable development.

The Deputy Minister also called for stronger representation of developing countries, particularly African nations, in global decision-making, saying the UN must continue to uphold justice, equality and the principle of leaving no one behind.

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The UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Mr Zia Choudhury, also called for renewed efforts to restore public trust in multilateral institutions.

He attributed declining confidence in the UN partly to limited public understanding of its mandate, misinformation and disinformation, as well as perceived failures by international institutions to respond effectively to pressing global challenges.

Mr Choudhury urged governments and political leaders to promote truthful public discourse and avoid rhetoric that fuelled fear, deepened divisions and blamed vulnerable groups.