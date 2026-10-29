Ghana: Introduce Age-Appropriate Sex Education in Schools - Arhr

The Programme Manager of the Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights (ARHR), Mr Isaac Nyampong, has called on the government to introduce age-appropriate sexual and reproductive health education into the curricula of basic and second-cycle schools to protect the future of young people.

He said the government needed to take practical measures to promote adolescent reproductive health and curb teenage pregnancies, school dropouts and deaths resulting from unsafe abortions.

Mr Nyampong made the appeal at a training programme for journalists and media practitioners in the Oti Region at Dambai.

The programme was organised to equip participants with the knowledge needed to educate the public on reproductive health rights in their communities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He explained that studies had shown that teenage pregnancies were more common at the basic school level, while fewer pregnancies were recorded as girls progressed to higher levels of education.

That, he said, demonstrated the important role education played in protecting adolescent girls from teenage pregnancies.

Mr Nyampong stressed that the rising incidence of teenage pregnancies and child marriages required government intervention through appropriate policies and their effective implementation.

He warned that Ghana could face serious challenges if little attention was paid to reproductive health education for its growing youth population.

Mr Nyampong gave an assurance that his organisation, in partnership with other health-related organisations, would continue to provide platforms for stakeholders to discuss ways of promoting reproductive health rights and protecting young people.

He said education on family planning and condom use could help prevent unwanted pregnancies and protect adolescents from sexually transmitted infections.

A former Volta Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, who facilitated a session on the role of journalists in educating the public, urged media practitioners to pay greater attention to reproductive health rights because of their impact on youth development.

He said journalists remained agents of change in society and urged them to continue giving their best while adhering to the ethics of the profession to fulfil their mandate.

The Oti Regional Chairman of the GJA, Nana Kwabena Ntow, said journalists in the region had demonstrated strong commitment to their work and called for greater cooperation in the discharge of their duties.